Two men have been charged with the murder of a charity cyclist who disappeared in Scotland four years ago. Tony Parsons, from Tillicoultry, was last seen during a charity bike ride in September 2017 outside Bridge of Orchy hotel in Argyll and Bute, Scotland. His body was found over three years later in a remote area of ground close to a local farm on January 12 2021. In April, his funeral was finally able to take place and his family said that they still needed answers to the “many questions” surrounding his death. Alexander McKellar and Robert McKellar, both aged...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO