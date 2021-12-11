ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Channel 94.1’s 19th Annual Diaper Drive ends tomorrow, aims for 1M diapers

By KMTV Staff
 6 days ago
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A big push to collect diapers for families in need is back.

The 19th annual Channel 94.1 diaper drive presented by Methodist Health System is underway.

The goal this year is to collect more than one million diapers for the Lydia House at the Open Door Mission.

“About a million diapers and these diaper drives are now in every city and town across the country,” said Jeff Degan of 94.1 radio. "People get what a diaper drive is. When we started, we didn't even know what it was: but diaper need is poverty."

If you don't live near the Linden Market Hy-Vee you can drop off diapers at any Rocket Car Wash.

The Open Door Mission said the greatest need is for sizes 4, 5 and 6.

The drive continues through tomorrow.

