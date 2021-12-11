Trump to host big-bucks fundraiser for NY Rep. Elise Stefanik

Former President Donald Trump plans to host a fundraiser for House GOP Conference chair Elise Stefanik at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. GC Images

Former President Donald Trump will host a big-bucks fundraiser for the House GOP Conference boss, Rep. Elise Stefanik next month.

Stefanik will hold the up-to $25,000 per ticket roundtable and photo-op with Trump on Jan. 11 at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla.

“Elise is a star. She is taking the fight to Joe Biden and the Radical Democrats every day,” Trump told The Post.

“Ever since she replaced Pelosi puppet Liz Cheney, House Republicans have never been in a stronger position. She is a tough fighter, a great communicator, and a proven winner.”

She’s also organized a massive digital fundraising contest through WinRed – the online conservative fundraising platform started in 2019 to counter Democrats’ ActBlue operation. That effort has helped boost over 50 Trump-Stefanik allies already on Capitol Hill, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, House GOP Whip Steve Scalise and upstate New York’s Rep. Claudia Tenney.

A source close to Stefanik said over a million dollars has been raised since the contest opened Dec. 1, and “millions” more are expected to follow before its close on Jan. 7.

“I am honored to kick off our 2022 mission to fire Nancy Pelosi and win back the House in 2022 with an event with my friend President Trump at Mar-A-Lago,” said Stefanik.

“Joe Biden continues to fail America causing crisis after crisis from the disastrous open border to the historic inflation to the foreign policy catastrophe in Afghanistan. Voters know there is no doubt that hard working Americans were unbelievably better off with Donald Trump as president.”

The event is also sponsored by GOP names: Ellen and Adam Beren, Constance and Thomas D’Ambra, Jacki and Doig Deason, Gary Hart Gaines, Marc Goldman, Ambassador Ric Grenell, Robin and Reuben Jeffery, Linda McMahon, Paul Packer, Jane Timkin and Susie Wiles.

It’s the third time the power-pair have teamed up to fundraise since Stefanik was named Conference Chair in May, following the ouster of anti-Trump Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney.

The former president was a fierce supporter of Stefanik’s ascension to the post.

Trump remains a looming figure in Republican politics – recently vowing he’ll back primary challenges against the 11 pols who voted in favor of the Dems’ $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill on Nov. 5.

He’s also come down hard on the 35 House GOP members who voted for a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Meanwhile, he’s teased he’ll make an announcement after the 2022 midterm elections as to whether or not he’ll make another White House run.