ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump to host big-bucks fundraiser for NY Rep. Elise Stefanik

By Bernadette Hogan
NYPost
NYPost
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EJ0e7_0dJvQbHb00
Former President Donald Trump plans to host a fundraiser for House GOP Conference chair Elise Stefanik at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. GC Images

Former President Donald Trump will host a big-bucks fundraiser for the House GOP Conference boss, Rep. Elise Stefanik next month.

Stefanik will hold the up-to $25,000 per ticket roundtable and photo-op with Trump on Jan. 11 at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla.

“Elise is a star. She is taking the fight to Joe Biden and the Radical Democrats every day,” Trump told The Post.

“Ever since she replaced Pelosi puppet Liz Cheney, House Republicans have never been in a stronger position. She is a tough fighter, a great communicator, and a proven winner.”

She’s also organized a massive digital fundraising contest through WinRed – the online conservative fundraising platform started in 2019 to counter Democrats’ ActBlue operation. That effort has helped boost over 50 Trump-Stefanik allies already on Capitol Hill, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, House GOP Whip Steve Scalise and upstate New York’s Rep. Claudia Tenney.

A source close to Stefanik said over a million dollars has been raised since the contest opened Dec. 1, and “millions” more are expected to follow before its close on Jan. 7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LLan9_0dJvQbHb00
Tickets to the fundraiser at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort will go as high as $25,000 per ticket.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13eY2K_0dJvQbHb00
House GOP Conference chair Elise Stefanik aims to unseat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in 2022.

“I am honored to kick off our 2022 mission to fire Nancy Pelosi and win back the House in 2022 with an event with my friend President Trump at Mar-A-Lago,” said Stefanik.

“Joe Biden continues to fail America causing crisis after crisis from the disastrous open border to the historic inflation to the foreign policy catastrophe in Afghanistan. Voters know there is no doubt that hard working Americans were unbelievably better off with Donald Trump as president.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2anbMj_0dJvQbHb00
Guests at the Mar-a-Lago resort will have a photo opportunity with former President Donald Trump.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dYsSl_0dJvQbHb00
House GOP Conference chair Elise Stefanik hopes to fundraise millions for the 2022 midterm elections.

The event is also sponsored by GOP names: Ellen and Adam Beren, Constance and Thomas D’Ambra, Jacki and Doig Deason, Gary Hart Gaines, Marc Goldman, Ambassador Ric Grenell, Robin and Reuben Jeffery, Linda McMahon, Paul Packer, Jane Timkin and Susie Wiles.

It’s the third time the power-pair have teamed up to fundraise since Stefanik was named Conference Chair in May, following the ouster of anti-Trump Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SrZ0m_0dJvQbHb00
House GOP Conference chair Elise Stefanik slammed President Joe Biden’s wide range of crises from inflation to Afghanistan.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NCgaH_0dJvQbHb00
Former President Donald Trump has used his Mar-a-Lago resort as a hub for Republican leadership.

The former president was a fierce supporter of Stefanik’s ascension to the post.

Trump remains a looming figure in Republican politics – recently vowing he’ll back primary challenges against the 11 pols who voted in favor of the Dems’ $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill on Nov. 5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dN6uW_0dJvQbHb00
House GOP Conference chair Elise Stefanik has already raised more than a million dollars through digital platforms.

He’s also come down hard on the 35 House GOP members who voted for a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Meanwhile, he’s teased he’ll make an announcement after the 2022 midterm elections as to whether or not he’ll make another White House run.

Comments / 24

Priscilla Bowden Catania
2d ago

He needs to sit down and shut up! or Just go play golf, but leave us alone!!

Reply(3)
10
Karen Murray
3d ago

trump never trumps going to the big house and not the Whitehouse but the big house where all the men will be Luke him known as convicts

Reply
3
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Jan. 6 Panel Releases Texts From Fox News Hosts to Mark Meadows

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection voted Monday to recommend contempt charges against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows as lawmakers revealed a series of frantic texts he received as the attack was underway. The texts, provided by Meadows before he ceased cooperating with the committee, revealed that members of Congress, Fox News anchors and even President Donald Trump’s own son were urging Meadows to push Trump to act quickly to stop the siege by his supporters. “We need an Oval address,” Donald Trump Jr. texted Meadows as his father’s supporters were breaking into the Capitol, sending...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Democrats still obsessing over Donald Trump

Well, here is a helpful suggestion. “Someone should tell the mainstream media that Donald Trump is no longer president,” writes Stephen Kruiser, an associate editor and media columnist for PJ Media. Some members of the press can’t shake the Trump coverage habit, which typically involved outrage, insults, provocative headlines...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claudia Tenney
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Linda Mcmahon
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Steve Scalise
Person
Robin
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Elise Stefanik
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Post

What do we do now that we know just how far Trump was willing to go?

One challenge for the House select committee investigating the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6 is that its mandate was narrowly drawn. It was established to “investigate the facts, circumstances, and causes relating to the domestic terrorist attack on the Capitol,” including “influencing factors that contributed to the domestic terrorist attack.” The details of the far-right Proud Boys showing up and breaking windows is squarely within that scope. The months-long effort by Donald Trump and his allies to subvert the election results, less directly.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucks#Fundraising#House#Democrats#Republicans#Capitol Hill#Gop#Americans#Conference Chair
The Independent

‘He’s a big fat phoney’: Mark Meadows accused of previous attempt at overturning election – this time against Trump

The 2020 election wasn’t the first election Mark Meadows tried to overturn, multiple sources have told The Independent.On Monday, the former White House chief of staff is set to become the third person held in contempt of Congress by the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection after refusing to appear for a deposition last week.A 51-page report laying out the case for a contempt referral against Mr Meadows, who represented North Carolina’s 11th District from 2013 until he resigned to become ex-president Donald Trump’s fourth (and final) chief of staff, alleges that he was deeply involved in machinations...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Post

Mark Meadows’s coverup of Trump’s coup attempt is falling apart

In his new book, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows offers up a version of Donald Trump’s conduct on Jan. 6 that is almost comically sanitized. In his telling, the rioters attacked the Capitol with “absolutely no urging” from Trump, and the notion that Trump sought to incite them to disrupt his loss is purely an invention of the “Fake News.”
POTUS
Telegraph

Donald Trump’s Florida roadshow greeted with rows of empty seats

Donald Trump’s much-hyped roadshow with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly has failed to generate the huge crowds promised, in a sign that may indicate his influence is starting to wane. The former president has made much of his crowd-pulling appeal, ridiculing the far smaller attendances at events...
POTUS
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
496
Post
625K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy