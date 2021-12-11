ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Bernadette Parish School’s Drive-In Living Nativity will be Wednesday, Dec. 15

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06lPmf_0dJvQ75A00

Join Saint Bernadette Parish School for a Drive-In Living Nativity on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.

Three shows will be performed – at 6, 6:30, and 7 p.m., with the last one also in Vietnamese.

Watch from your car or bring a blanket and sit on the ground up front.

Enjoy yummy food from Tacos el Guero!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=262xGS_0dJvQ75A00

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/StBernadetteSea/posts/4719433718095079

Saint Bernadette Parish School is located at 1028 SW 128th Street:

