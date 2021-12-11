Song of the Week: ‘Losing Sleep’ by Dakota Theim

Real SZA heads have been bumping “I Hate U” since the summer, where it has lived on SoundCloud, but now it’s out on other streaming services, let’s take a minute to praise it. Like all good SZA songs it comes directly from the scene of emotional turmoil, this time as she finds herself being repeatedly pulled toward someone she knows is no good for her. Opening up over a sparse, demo-like, beat SZA layers her feelings of confusion, lust, and frustration with a simple but effective hook. The result, like the situation she describes, is intoxicating and addictive. Here’s hoping the new year brings more new music from SZA, it’s been four years since CTRL and the people need feeding. – DR.

