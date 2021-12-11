ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Song of the Week: ‘Losing Sleep’ by Dakota Theim

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you happened to work in college radio around the time Pitchfork was sold to Condé Nast, you have likely asked yourself a very specific question: what ever happened to Tobias Jesso Jr.?. For a brief moment in the twilight of the Obama years, it seemed like the...

Song of the Week: ‘All Me’ by Kingsley

A former marketing director for the Roseland Theater has become one of Portland's most promising musical talents—shades of a Hollywood glow-up. Kingsley, a Portlander transplanted from the Chicago suburbs, has been putting out impressive pop and R&B since 2018, when she dropped her debut album I Am Because I Am. She returned in May with Crying on Holidays, which streamlined I Am's eclectic mix into a more unified sound, to intoxicating effect. Last week, she appeared at the Thesis's seventh anniversary show, and for the last few, our ears have been filled with her sleek Crying on Holidays single "All Me."
PORTLAND, OR
The Best Oregon-Made Movies, Books, Music & Art of 2021

Photograph of Ithica Tell in Sanctuaries courtesy Intisar Abioto. For a year that promised the great return of the arts, 2021 sometimes felt like an anticlimax. Vaccines arrived, things got better, we quickly learned that “better” is different from “over,” and the goalposts moved so often that it seemed we could never quite decide just how “back” we were.
PORTLAND, OR
