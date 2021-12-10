“Catwoman: Hunted” Reveals Selina Kyle’s Villains

In her quest for revenge, Elle breaks into the home of her next target and is forced to take a hostage; Chief Grant calls in reinforcements. Here’s the problem with Adult Swim attempting to do anything serious in adult animation drama. The network, at least, is five years behind the ball of where other networks, usually Netflix, are in terms of the refined areas of a series to truly make a mark. Blade Runner: Black Lotus carries on a franchise that, while legendary, is typically box office fodder. Ridley Scott created worlds that looked YEARS ahead of whatever time in which the film had been released, and while from a backgrounds standpoint Black Lotus gets a pass, I can’t get past the ugly looking 3DCG character models being used for the series. Everytime a fight scene breaks out, I can’t help but think this looks like a PS3 action game crossed with Barbie toys, and I end up laughing as a result.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO