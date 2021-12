The holidays have arrived and the December 2021 kitchen trends show a major emphasis on appliances that help consumers cook for a crowd. After the small holiday gatherings of 2020, many consumers are looking forward to once again cooking for friends and family this winter. As a result, a number of appliances have hit the shelves that make it easier than ever to feed a crowd. For instance, the Chefman TurboFry Touch Dual Air Fryer is a dual-chamber version of a traditional Air Fryer. This new version is equipped with two separate drawers, allowing you to prepare two dishes at the same time and maximize cooking efficiency.

RECIPES ・ 2 DAYS AGO