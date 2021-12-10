ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Give Grace

By Danielle Brown
St. Louis American
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA film titled “The Gift of Grace” tells the story about a marriage in trouble when the husband finds himself in a compromising situation and questions what’s most important to him. It stars BlaQue Pearl, Benjamin Jones and Alex Jay. Jones said from his character’s perspective,...

www.stlamerican.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hopewell Valley News

Song & Story: Amazing Grace

OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network will debut Song & Story: Amazing Grace, a new original film, on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The film stars Bresha Webb, Getenesh Berhe and Karen Clark Sheard. This is the first in a series of a new Song & Story collection of movies inspired by seminal songs known as anthems for womanhood. Iconic songs and lyrics will lay the creative foundation for these original movies, filled with uplifting stories of women on their spiritual journeys to emotional triumph. Song & Story: Amazing Grace shines a light on the themes of challenge and triumph that ring true in the hymn. The story centers on Tanner, portrayed by Webb, a talented artist battling tremendous obstacles who forms an unlikely friendship with Iris, portrayed by Berhe, an optimistic store owner who guides Tanner towards the forgiveness of a painful past to unlock the strength she holds within herself. The two women will find out that their paths are intertwined, and a surprising connection is revealed.
MOVIES
crestoneeagle.com

At the End of the Road: Gratitude & Grace

What blessing brings you to the end of the road? Perhaps you have met the community of friends that you have always sought, living the values that you hold dear. Perhaps it is the beauty of the interface between sky and magnificent mountains, the unpolluted air that heals your lungs and lets you breathe with a freedom to be treasured. Perhaps the wandering deer touch your longing for kinship with all life. Are you aware how much you love trees? Can you remember the first one you hugged? Are you grateful for their peace, for the protection they offer in summer’s hot sun, and the wood they warm you with in the winter?
RELIGION
Citrus County Chronicle

Grace Notes: Let there be peace

This past week at my church the focus of the service was peace. Jesus, our gift of peace, our restorer of peace. In one of the prayers we implored of God: “O great God, we need peace in our lives, our homes, our families, our places of work and school, our communities and our whole world ...not just peace of quiet, but the peace of love, of justice, of harmony and grace.
RELIGION
Republic

Emma Grace Patricia Sweet

Emma Grace Patricia Sweet, 2, of Columbus passed from this life on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at 10:58 a.m. Emma was born on August 29, 2019, in Columbus the daughter of Jeremy W. and Linsey M. O’Neal Sweet. She attended Lil’ Stars Daycare and enjoyed competing in local, state and...
COLUMBUS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deseret News

This holiday season, give yourself the grace to grieve

As Christmas draws near, so does the pressure to have a picture-perfect holiday, a day when everyone is together, warm and loving, happy and smiling. But our celebrations don’t have to be so stressful. In fact, experts say we should give ourselves the grace to be grumpy during the holiday season — particularly amid a global pandemic.
RELIGION
St. Louis American

A passion for fashion

Kris Cole’s love and affinity for fashion began at an early age. In the third grade, she said, after her aunt handed her sewing supplies, she transformed bed sheets and shower curtains into pencil skirts and more. She said she would also cut up her school pictures and sew them onto pieces of fabric.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
zip06.com

Collective Wisdom by Grace Bonney

This book put me in immediate awe of all the ways women can be strong, inspiring, and full of perseverance, not to mention funny, smart, and loving! Each page is filled with photography and insight of equal beauty, coming from women with a wide variety of life experiences. A compelling volume for women of any generation to peruse.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
guideposts.org

Unconditional Grace

If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness.—1 John 1:9 (NIV) Jesus is always at work in our lives but because we are human and have free will, of course there are days, months, or even possibly years that we would like to edit or maybe even erase completely. Fortunately, God’s grace does exactly that. He allows us to forgive ourselves, to view our past with compassion and understanding and to be grateful for every day we have lived.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
eastgreenwichnews.com

The Many Faces of Oceans of Grace

Oceans of Grace, located in the charming historic building at 118 Division St., is an outreach ministry of First Evangelical Lutheran Church of East Greenwich. Created in 2004 as the doctoral project of Pastor Linda Forsberg, it is designed to reach out to the community, especially to those who have no church community, to those who perhaps have been wounded by “church,” or to those who consider themselves “spiritual but not religious.” The organization has spent 17 years ministering to peoples’ physical and spiritual needs.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Faith Hill looks unrecognizable on magazine cover with Tim McGraw

The famed country songstress appears on the latest cover of People with husband Tim McGraw — but most readers seem to agree that it can’t possibly be Hill. The “This Kiss” singer is seen rocking curly hair and a seemingly overly edited face, as followers flooded the comments section on the magazine’s Instagram to inquire about the real Hill’s whereabouts.
CELEBRITIES
People

Faith Hill Opens Up About Losing Her Father to Lewy Body Dementia: 'Tim Would Visit Him Daily'

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's marriage has remained strong and steady through rough patches in both of their lives. Looking back on their 25 years of marriage, "We just feel fortunate and blessed and grateful for our kids and all the things we've gone through, the ups and downs" McGraw, 54, tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story of the life he and his wife have built together.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tim McGraw Shares Sweet Tribute to Daughter Audrey on Her Birthday

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill celebrated their daughter Audrey's birthday on Monday with a pair of throwback tributes. Audrey is the youngest of the country power couple's three daughters and turned 20. They are also parents to Gracie, 24, and Maggie Elizabeth, 23. Audrey's birthday came just after she secured her first acting gig, starring in McGraw's "7500 OBO" music video.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Heath Freeman Dead: ‘Bones’ Actor Passes Away In His Sleep

Heath Freeman, who graced the small screen as a calculating killer on Fox’s “Bones,” passed away on Sunday. He was 41. Freeman’s demise was first announced by his pals in the industry, with Shanna Moakler being among the first to pay tribute to him on social media. The model turned...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Christmas tree inside sprawling mansion is simply out of this world

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have shared small glimpses into their impressive homes, but we can't forget one particular room inside their sprawling family mansion. In a video shared on Instagram last year, singer Faith paid tribute to her husband by totally transforming the living room of their home in Tennessee, draping fairy lights across the floor to add mood lighting as they enjoyed a romantic dance.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy