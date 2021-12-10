Give Grace

What blessing brings you to the end of the road? Perhaps you have met the community of friends that you have always sought, living the values that you hold dear. Perhaps it is the beauty of the interface between sky and magnificent mountains, the unpolluted air that heals your lungs and lets you breathe with a freedom to be treasured. Perhaps the wandering deer touch your longing for kinship with all life. Are you aware how much you love trees? Can you remember the first one you hugged? Are you grateful for their peace, for the protection they offer in summer’s hot sun, and the wood they warm you with in the winter?

