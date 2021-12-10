Give Grace

OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network will debut Song & Story: Amazing Grace, a new original film, on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The film stars Bresha Webb, Getenesh Berhe and Karen Clark Sheard. This is the first in a series of a new Song & Story collection of movies inspired by seminal songs known as anthems for womanhood. Iconic songs and lyrics will lay the creative foundation for these original movies, filled with uplifting stories of women on their spiritual journeys to emotional triumph. Song & Story: Amazing Grace shines a light on the themes of challenge and triumph that ring true in the hymn. The story centers on Tanner, portrayed by Webb, a talented artist battling tremendous obstacles who forms an unlikely friendship with Iris, portrayed by Berhe, an optimistic store owner who guides Tanner towards the forgiveness of a painful past to unlock the strength she holds within herself. The two women will find out that their paths are intertwined, and a surprising connection is revealed.
Comments / 0