Former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn has not been shy about his thoughts on the Notre Dame coaching situation since Brian Kelly left for LSU. “What would entice you to go to LSU?,” Quinn asked when the news first broke, referring to LSU as “desperate” in an attempt to throw money at getting a high-profile name candidate after Lincoln Riley turned them down. He would later go on to call Kelly “classless” for the way he left the program and players.

FOOTBALL ・ 4 DAYS AGO