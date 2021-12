This year, there are a ton of unique ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve. If you’re visiting Disney Springs, you can check out specialty menus at several restaurants, and Disney World is potentially gearing up to ring in the new year with the return of their New Year’s Eve fireworks shows in the parks. And, if you live on the West Coast, there’s another way to celebrate the holiday at Universal Studios Hollywood!

