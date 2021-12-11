REVIEW: Holiday Punch and Grinch Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich from Hop on Pop Ice Cream Shop Make Our Hearts Grow 3 Sizes Bigger at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

Move over, chocolate and vanilla ... wouldn't you rather have a scoop of Goat Cheese with Red Cherries or Brandied Banana Brûlée? Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams sure are different from what you'll find in your typical supermarket freezer aisle, and maybe that's why people are willing to spend $12 a pint for them; Jeni's happens to offer the priciest ice cream on the market, according to Fast Company. The Ohio-based company sells several dozen varieties online and at Jeni's Ice Cream stores in 17 cities across the nation — and just released a collection of limited-edition holiday flavors that include Sugar Plum, Cognac with Gingerbread, and White Chocolate Peppermint.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO