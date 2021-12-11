ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Rockville Mgmt Area Trail

outdoors.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. Join the AMC 20s 30s for a 5-6 mile hike through Rockville Management Area near Hope Valley. This is a challenging hike that takes around 2.5 - 3 hours. This hike features a deep cliff thereby is very...

activities.outdoors.org

outdoors.org

Saugatuck Reservoir/Great Ledges, Weston (Moderate)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Hike about 5 1/2 - 6 miles at a moderate pace along Saugatuck Reservoir and then to the Great Ledges. Continue into Devil's Den to complete the loop hike. Typical Fairfield County ups and downs. Meet at 10:00 at the corner of Valley Forge Rd. and Rte. 53.
PUBLIC HEALTH
outdoors.org

WHP: Blue Hills 1 (Instr)

Registration is required for this activity. This trip is part of the Boston Chapter Winter Hiking Program (WHP) and is only open to enrolled participants of that program. If you would like more information about the WHP, please email us at whp21@hb.amcboston.org. Online break-out sessions are great but they are limited and lack the hands-on experience that we have historically provided program participants. But we don't want anyone to arrive at a trailhead for a real winter hike and find out they aren't actually prepared. So pack your gear, grab your boots and mask, and ... Meet us at the Blue Hills in Milton MA for a hands-on gear review and Q&A session followed by a 4-6 mile hike. Experienced four-season leaders will have their gear, boots, and clothing on display and will review some of the skills discussed during the WHP online sessions. Please bring your own gear for review and practice, and get practical help with things like attaching snowshoes to your pack, or boots! If you have yet to get your gear, come anyway to see examples and ask questions. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
LIFESTYLE
Fountain Hills Times

Blazing a trail

The Fountain Hills McDowell Sonoran Preserve provides a network of trails that extend over 10 miles in the 800-acre preserve and those trails offer access to hundreds of miles of trails within the Scottsdale Sonoran Preserve and the McDowell Mountain Regional Park. One aspect of the Preserve trail system within...
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
outdoors.org

Cannon Mt. Early Winter Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for an early winter hike of Cannon Mt. This 4.5 mile hike will have 2250 ft of elevation gain, and take us over varied terrain; from mellow walks in the trees to steeper, rockier sections near the summit, and above treeline. We will aim for a moderate (book time) pace. Thanks to the ski slopes nearby, we will have the luxury of dropping into the ski lodge at the summit for a nice warm boost on a chilly day, so we might stay out a little longer than book time suggests! We won't know the snow conditions until closer to the day of the hike. Participants may need to bring microspikes, crampons, snowshoes, or some combination thereof. Leaders will update participants the week of the hike with guidance on what type of traction to bring. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
LIFESTYLE
State
Rhode Island State
outdoors.org

20s and 20s Batona Trail, Part 2: Evans Bridge to Batsto

Registration is required for this activity. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

20s & 30s Day Hike in the Blue Hills Beginner

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a beautiful hike at the Blue Hills Reservation. Be prepared to hike for about 3.5 to 4 hours. Bring a backpack with water, snacks, lunch, and masks (for carpool and emergency) Dogs are welcomed on this hike but do let me know if you will bring one or you are afraid of dogs. This hike and many others are open to the public so you don't have to be an AMC member. Newcomers and beginner hikers are welcome, you can always reach out to the leaders and let us know if there's anything we can do to be accommodating and inclusive.
HOBBIES
outdoors.org

Veterans' Park and Upper Bucks Rail Trail

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Case Mountain Loop

Registration is required for this activity. Hike Case Mountain in Manchester from the Line Street Parking Lot. 6-7 mile loop with 600-700 feet of elevation. Terrain is typical Connecticut rocks and roots. Pace of 2-2.5 mph. Well behaved hiking dogs require prior permission of leader. Bring traction devices now that it is winter. Meetup registration required. If a weather cancellation is necessary it will be distributed through Meetup. Current AMC Covid protocols will be followed. Currently a vaccination or a negative test is required. Please be sure you meet these requirements.
MANCHESTER, CT
outdoors.org

Fall Esplanade Walk - Massachusetts Bay (weekday)

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for the final Fall esplanade walk of 2021. This will be an "out and back" trip along Nantasket Beach reservation in Hull, with views across Massachusetts Bay. We will walk around 4 miles, at a moderate pace. Rai/snow cancels. Further details will be provided to those participants confirmed on the walk.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Winter Workshop Hike - Nobscot Hill

Registration is required for this activity. Are you jealous that winter is coming and some of us are all excited, while you are dreading staying indoors until Spring? Come find out how we stay warm, tromp through all that deep snow, and across that slippery ice and much more. We will cover everything you need to know to become a Local Winter Hiker. It's free and you get the added bonus of joining us on a 5 mile hike through the woodland trails of Nobscot Hill and Tippling Rock.
SUDBURY, MA
outdoors.org

Hiking Fall River Bioreserve

Parking lot is 100 yards PRIOR to 2929 Blossom Road, Fall River,. Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). Email leader to register: chair@amcsem.org. Enjoy a 4 mile hike in the Fall River Bioreserve. The hike will be 2-3 hours. You must have recently walked a comparable distance. Trails are mostly flat. Be prepared to step over tree roots and some rocks. Sturdy shoes required, suitable for colder temps. Dress for the weather; layers are better than a heavy jacket. Heavy rain or thunderstorms will cancel. Traction devices will be required if there is packed snow/ice. Leader will let you know. As with all AMC hikes, we start as a group and end as a group; nobody is left behind. No pets.
FALL RIVER, MA
outdoors.org

Midstate Trail Hike: Barre Falls Dam to Intervale Road

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. This hike will start at the Barre Falls Dam Recreation area and go north. We will follow the MidState Trail over several small streams, through a dense section of forest, past an old foundation, and along the West Branch of theWare River. At Intervale Rd (near Rt 68) we'll retrace our route back to the parking lot. Easy to moderate trail at a pace (1.5 to 2 MPH). Hike is about 8.5-9 miles with an elevation gain of 600 ft. Duration of hike is expected between 4.5 - 5 hours. Bring water, snacks/lunch, appropriate seasonal clothing for layering and footwear. Must Have - trekking poles and Microspikes. Snowshoes if warranted. Please wear BLAZE ORANGE.
HUBBARDSTON, MA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Hiking
outdoors.org

Trail Work: West Rock Ridge State Park, Westville Feeder Trail, New Haven

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Meet at 8:45 a.m. by the footbridge in the parking lot behind Elm City Montessori School, 495 Blake St., New Haven, at the corner of Valley Street. The heavy rains this summer caused a great deal of erosion on steeper trail segments. On the Westville Feeder Trail, there are many loose rocks and deep leaf piles, which pose a slipping hazard. The rocks will be moved to the side. The heavy leaf piles will be raked, leaving a light layer of leaves to provide some erosion protection. There are always plenty of winged euonymus to cut, which continually crowd the trail. After 12 p.m. the leader will head to the South Overlook to paint over graffiti on the pavilion. Others are certainly welcome to join him. Some tools are available to share, but if volunteers have their own pruning loppers, pruning saws, and/or rakes, they should bring them. Wear work gloves, boots and clothing appropriate to the weather. Bring water and a snack. It is helpful to RSVP (but not required) if you plan to attend. For those who want to help, but plan to arrive later, walk over the footbridge, turn left and walk along the Blue-Yellow Westville Feeder Trail to find the group.
NEW HAVEN, CT
outdoors.org

Let's take a hike @ Watchung Reservation (Moderate)

Registration is required for this activity. We will hike the history trail to the Deserted Village. The hike is about 5 miles at a moderate pace. This will include a few up hill sections. We will have lunch. Hiking shoes/boots, and trekking poles are preferred. All AMC policies towards Covid 19 health requirements will be followed.
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ
outdoors.org

Stony Creek Trolley Trail to Quarry and Back, Branford (Vigorous/Strenuous)

Registration is required for this activity. A 11 mile hike with very diverse scenery.. It starts on a Old Trolley Route. over a long tidal marsh footbridge.. through the village of Stony Creek with excellent views.out to the Thimble Islands. then wooded Branford Traill to the Stony Creek Quarry with some nice gorges…It is famous for supplying the pink granite for many NY building including the Statue of Liberty. Bring a lunch we will stop and eat along the way. MAP http://scrcog.org/wp-content/uploads/trails/branford/RecTrails_BR9_6-2-16.pdf REGISTER NOW opens CT AMC MEETUP for you to find this hike and RSVP for the Waitlist. ( 1st time create a profile with picture + allow messaging) Only Meetup will have details and updates. Good Deeds.. I will carry a garbage bag and hope everyone will pick up at least one piece of trail trash.
BRANFORD, CT
outdoors.org

CANCELED Hartman Park, Lyme/East Lyme (C3C) (Relaxed)

Heritage Trail, Gungy Rd., Hartman Park, Lyme /East Lyme,. Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Overview. A hike of around 3 miles through the remnants of an old farm village on the Heritage Trail. Some moderate...
EAST LYME, CT
outdoors.org

Winter Hike/Snowshoe for Newbies

Registration is required for this activity. Have you been hoping to start getting out in winter? Are you a bit unsure of what to do and what you might need? Are you hoping to get some new equipment for Christmas? This may be the perfect outing to get some of those questions answered. Michelle would be happy to help you decide what you might want to have based on what you hope to do for winter outings. Bradbury Mountain State Park has enough varied terrain to give you a feel for an easy mountain hike. It often has some icy trails to test out microspikes. It may be a bit early for snowshoes unless we get an early snowfall. However, we can go over styles of snowshoes and how to use them. Depending on conditions, you may need some of that equipment for this hike. Be sure to contact Michelle to discuss what you may want to get ahead of time or to review what you already have for equipment. Please include information on past winter experience and any equipment you currently have when registering. If you are already a winter hiker, you are welcome to join us and maybe you can share your winter tips with others. As a senior myself, I encourage other seniors to join us on this outing and get outside this winter. The leaders on this trip are fully vaccinated per CDC guidelines. We are asking our participants to provide proof that either you are fully vaccinated as defined by CDC or have received a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the start of this event as a condition of attendance. Anyone not fully vaccinated will be asked to wear a mask at all times.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Smedley Loop!

Registration is required for this activity. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
SPRINGFIELD, PA
outdoors.org

Early Snowbird - Skinning & Skiing

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Winter is Coming! Time to dig out your gear, dust off the cobwebs, and pull yourself away from the computer screen. The objective is to do multiple laps up and down Wachusett Mountain. We will skin at Wachusett before the lifts open (9:00AM on Friday). We should have time for 2-3 laps or 2 to 3,000 vertical feet. Note that Wachusett encourages uphill skiers to purchase an uphill season pass online for $50. Single Day passes are not available. Plan to meet at 6:00am on the patio opposite the Polar Express Lift. Please contact the leader if you're planning to come, so we can look for you. This is an informal Greet & Go with no registration needed. We will naturally divide into groups of different paces and you will likely find others to skin up with. You should be capable of climbing at least 1,000 vertical feet and be able to ski down a groomed intermediate run. You will need to bring your own gear or borrow - no rentals are available nearby. Questions? Contact the leader.
LIFESTYLE

