Rockville Mgmt Area Trail

Registration is required for this activity. Have you been hoping to start getting out in winter? Are you a bit unsure of what to do and what you might need? Are you hoping to get some new equipment for Christmas? This may be the perfect outing to get some of those questions answered. Michelle would be happy to help you decide what you might want to have based on what you hope to do for winter outings. Bradbury Mountain State Park has enough varied terrain to give you a feel for an easy mountain hike. It often has some icy trails to test out microspikes. It may be a bit early for snowshoes unless we get an early snowfall. However, we can go over styles of snowshoes and how to use them. Depending on conditions, you may need some of that equipment for this hike. Be sure to contact Michelle to discuss what you may want to get ahead of time or to review what you already have for equipment. Please include information on past winter experience and any equipment you currently have when registering. If you are already a winter hiker, you are welcome to join us and maybe you can share your winter tips with others. As a senior myself, I encourage other seniors to join us on this outing and get outside this winter. The leaders on this trip are fully vaccinated per CDC guidelines. We are asking our participants to provide proof that either you are fully vaccinated as defined by CDC or have received a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the start of this event as a condition of attendance. Anyone not fully vaccinated will be asked to wear a mask at all times.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO