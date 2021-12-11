Rockville Mgmt Area Trail

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Meet at 8:45 a.m. by the footbridge in the parking lot behind Elm City Montessori School, 495 Blake St., New Haven, at the corner of Valley Street. The heavy rains this summer caused a great deal of erosion on steeper trail segments. On the Westville Feeder Trail, there are many loose rocks and deep leaf piles, which pose a slipping hazard. The rocks will be moved to the side. The heavy leaf piles will be raked, leaving a light layer of leaves to provide some erosion protection. There are always plenty of winged euonymus to cut, which continually crowd the trail. After 12 p.m. the leader will head to the South Overlook to paint over graffiti on the pavilion. Others are certainly welcome to join him. Some tools are available to share, but if volunteers have their own pruning loppers, pruning saws, and/or rakes, they should bring them. Wear work gloves, boots and clothing appropriate to the weather. Bring water and a snack. It is helpful to RSVP (but not required) if you plan to attend. For those who want to help, but plan to arrive later, walk over the footbridge, turn left and walk along the Blue-Yellow Westville Feeder Trail to find the group.
Comments / 0