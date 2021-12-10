English Dub Review: The Case Study of Vanitas “Promises”

Now that the king has passed on his kingdom to another, a member of the Kingdom Ranking Committee arrives. He will judge the ranking of Daida’s new kingdom, and the kingdom that ranks above the others is granted an item from the Divine Treasure vault. Meanwhile, Prince Bojji is off on his first quest along with Hokuro and Domas. It doesn’t get off to a great start, as Bojji has his bag stolen and then has his entire body stolen when he falls into a pit and spends a night dancing with a crazed hunter. There’s even an assassination attempt on the young lad—but he manages to make it through all these trials… until Domas takes matters into his own hands. He takes Bojji to see the so-called Gates of Hell and surprise, surprise, he pushes the young prince into the pit! Finally, Daida has a strange nightmare in which he realizes that he has to make a choice to take his father’s power back.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO