Tom Holland is taking time to think about his future: 'Maybe I want to set up a shop and be a dad'

Spider-Man star Tom Holland says that he wore his suit almost 80% of the time while filming No Way Home. The actor spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the multiversal adventure. Of course, the topic of his heroic wardrobe came up and he says that it was a long stretch in that costume. In fact, he says that there were multiple weeks where he didn't do any acting outside of the suit near the end of shooting. So, hopefully, things are a bit more comfortable than it looks inside the mask. It's all in service of delivering an action-packed finale to this first trilogy with him as Spider-Man. The topic of him and the struggles with the suit have been well-documented. (Also, plenty of fan arguing about his version of Spidey's costume versus some other actors that have worn the red and blue.) However, fans will get a great look at his latest bunch of suits in No Way Home when it opens next week. Check out what he had to say down below:

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO