No. 2 NC State rolls over Pitt 89-54 in ACC opener

By JOHN PERROTTO ~ Associated Press
semoball.com
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Raina Perez and Camille Hobby scored 15 points each to lead No. 2 North Carolina State over Pittsburgh 89-54 Friday night in the ACC opener for both teams. Perez made three 3-pointers, and the Wolfpack shot 47% from beyond the arc, going 15 of 33 and coming up...

