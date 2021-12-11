Sony Michel could be Rams’ latest late-season rushing star

This was the injury-filled week we didn't even know we were waiting for. As such, there are no shortage of legimate options for the top Week 13 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds. With up to 12 -- yes, 12 -- potentially "high-volume" RBs available in over 50 percent of leagues (Chuba Hubbard, Sony Michel, Alexander Mattison, Jamaal Williams, Boston Scott, Tony Jones Jr., Tevin Coleman, Matt Breida, Dontrell Hilliard, D'Onta Foreman, David Johnson, Rex Burkhead), the claims will be flying. On top of those running backs, several interesting QBs and WRs, including Taysom Hill and Curtis Samuel, are sitting on many wires, so there will be plenty of free agents to target after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in Yahoo and ESPN leagues, too.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO