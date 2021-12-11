ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Inside Kanye West and Drake’s Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert

By Evan Nicole Brown
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PmO1w_0dJvNFfQ00

Thursday night’s event at the Los Angeles Coliseum was equal parts concert and a burying of the hatchet, given the spotty, sometimes diss-riddled relationship of the night’s two performers: Ye, formerly known as Kanye West , and his special guest Drake . The show was billed as a benefit concert for Larry Hoover, the polarizing former street gang leader from Chicago who is currently serving six life sentences at a supermax security prison near Florence, Colorado.

Ye’s love of his Illinois hometown has perhaps been one of the only constants of his career, especially in recent years as his highly publicized marriage, mental health struggles, and political leanings have created a dizzying legacy for the superstar. But this week’s show overshadowed much of that, thanks to a stunning set design and setlist of the musician’s greatest hits, including “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. I,” “Gold Digger,” “Stronger,” and “All of the Lights.”

The benefit concert — which was dedicated to raising awareness for prison and sentencing reform — was live streamed on Amazon Prime Video and shown in select IMAX theaters across the country, including the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles.

The show featured a futurist, flying saucer-shaped stage, designed by Jeremy Thom, which looked as if it crash landed into the center of the over one million total square feet open-air venue. The lighting design followed similar visual cues; The colors were cosmic, fleeting like a supernova, and were supplemented by just enough smoke to shroud Ye and Drake as they orbited around each other.

At one point during his performance of “Bound 2,” the song that went viral for a music video where his estranged wife Kim Kardashian West is seen topless on a motorcycle, Ye called out over the microphone as he encouraged people to shine their phone flashlights: “Light it up, light it up! It’s like a solar system tonight.”

After the musicians walked down the steps of the Coliseum in tandem as the Sunday Service choir sang West’s “Ultralight Beam,” Drake later joined Ye on stage during an electrifying performance of “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” from his third studio album, Graduation . Midway through his verse — following a line about his late mother Donda West, who has inspired an album and full creative studio —Ye ad libbed a shout out to the late Virgil Abloh, his friend and frequent collaborator, who passed away last month after a private battle with cancer.

Drake’s portion of the show was dominated by songs from his latest album Certified Lover Boy including “No Friends in the Industry,” “Life Is Good,” “IMY2,” and “Laugh Now Cry Later.” Meanwhile, Ye performed songs from his entire catalog.

“I appreciate Kanye for having me up here tonight,” Drake said on stage Thursday night. “It’s important that we make this happen. When we were walking through the arches right there it felt like a dream. It felt surreal. It was something I always wanted to do, being on stage with my idol as he’s running through one of the best catalogs in music, period.” The rapper also shared his appreciation for those in the audience making the effort to return to an in-person concert event, especially amid show cancellations thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hoover, the show’s honoree, was not mentioned much throughout the night, but Ye closed the roughly two-and-half-hour show with a prayer, that hung in the air as he and Drake walked majestically down the slope of the stage into one of the venue’s several dark tunnels.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Doja Cat Tests Positive for COVID-19, Pulls Out of iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour

Doja Cat revealed she’s tested positive for COVID-19, and as a result, she’s pulling out of the remainder of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. “As most of you probably heard earlier, a few members on my production team tested positive for Covid 19 and I had to cancel a couple of my upcoming performances as a safety precaution. Unfortunately, I’m sad to share that I just tested positive as well and will no longer be able to perform on the rest of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour,” she shared in a note posted on social media on Sunday. She continued, “While my...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Mexican Actress Carmen Salinas Dies at 82

Mexican actor Carmen Salinas, known for movies like Danzón, Man on Fire and Bellas de Noche and telenovelas and series including María la del Barrio and Mujeres Asesinas, has died. She was 82. Relatives of the actor announced her death Thursday night on Salinas’ Twitter account. “With great sorrow, we inform you that leading actress Carmen Salinas passed away today,” says the message along with a black and white photograph of the artist, thanking her fans for their support. Salinas had been in a coma after suffering a stroke in November. Details about her funeral services would be released later, her family said. Jocular...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Courtney Thorne-Smith Was Grateful Norm Macdonald Destroyed ‘Chairman of the Board’ on Conan O’Brien’s ‘Late Night’

Not only was Courtney Thorne-Smith not mad at Norm Macdonald for making a mockery of her upcoming film Chairman of the Board during a classic 1997 interview on Late Night With Conan O’Brien, she was grateful. The actress was a recent guest on an episode of Inside Conan: An Important Hollywood Podcast where she was asked about the moment, since it had gone viral after the shocking, heartbreaking death of Macdonald in September. The late comic-actor had everyone in hysterics while a guest on O’Brien’s show along with Melrose Place star Thorne-Smith, who was there that time to promote the soon-to-be-notorious Carrot Top...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Harper's Bazaar

Lizzo Gave Goddess Vibes in a Custom Wet Look Dress

Lizzo has reminded us that she's a goddess. The "Rumors" singer stepped out in a very trendy look for Kanye West and Drake's Free Larry Hoover concert in LA last week. For the event, the star donned a custom two-piece dress by Di Petsa, a version of the brand's "wet look" style. The outfit by the Grecian brand also called back to the star's latest video, where she transformed into a deity.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Slate

Sorry, Drake and Kanye—a Benefit Concert Won’t Free Larry Hoover

Drake and Kanye West are hosting a benefit concert on Thursday night to free former “Gangster Disciples” leader Larry Hoover from a federal supermax prison. The concert will stream on Amazon and in select IMAX theatres, and will raise money for nonprofits focused on prison reform. While the...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Person
Larry Hoover
Person
Virgil Abloh
Person
Donda West
Person
Drake
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Wild Christmas Decorations — Including a Stocking for Estranged Husband Kanye West

A very classy Christmas. Kim Kardashian showed off how she decked out her home for the holidays — and revealed a festive nod to her estranged husband, Kanye West. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, gave her followers a tour of her fully decorated abode on Sunday, December 12, via the TikTok account she shares with daughter North, 8.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Pelted With Drinks During Rolling Loud Performance

It's safe to say that many people still haven't forgiven and forgotten about DaBaby's disturbing rant about gay people and HIV from Rolling Loud in Miami earlier this year. The North Carolina-bred rapper was a headline performer at the festival's dates in Los Angeles this weekend and when he jumped on stage, angry fans pelted water bottles, drinks, and other objects at the rapper.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Benefit Concert#The Tcl Chinese Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Kanye West Documentary ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ To Premiere At Sundance 2022

Netflix is ready to present the story behind Kanye West’s journey to the center of pop culture. The three-part documentary Jeen-Yuhs is set to premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. The series was shot over two decades and gives an intimate look at Ye’s experience. Directed by Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, Jeen-Yuhs tells a story that goes beyond the music. It’s described as “an intimate and empathetic chronicle featuring never-before-seen footage from 21 years in the life of a captivating figure.” JEEN-YUHS Shot over 20 years, this documentary trilogy is an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye West’s experience, showcasing...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Kim Kardashian Files to Become Legally Single: ‘Marriage has Irremediably Broken Down’

Despite Kanye West making a very public plea for reconciliation, Kim Kardashian filed documents on Monday to be declared legally single. In the document obtained by Rolling Stone, if the judge signs off on the paperwork, Kardashian will essentially separate marital status from her slow-moving divorce from the rapper — she announced they were splitting in Feb. 2021 — so that the two would only have to deal with issues of child custody, property, and other possessions. “The parties’ marriage has irremediably broken down. Petitioner no longer desires to be married to Respondent,” the new filing reads. “There is no question that...
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
NME

Watch Lizzo cover Erykah Badu’s ‘Tyrone’ with cheeky lyric changes referencing Drake and Chris Evans

Lizzo has covered an Erykah Badu classic during her set at Miami’s Art Basel over the weekend – while ad-libbing some new lyrics of her own. Performing as part of an American Express concert series entitled AmEx Unstaged on December 5, the singer covered Badu’s track ‘Tyrone’ – which Badu herself originally released in 1997 on her live album ‘Live’.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy