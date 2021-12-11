ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Mosseri explains how Instagram is bringing back the chronological feed

By Mitchell Clark
The Verge
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstagram head Adam Mosseri used his story to answer people’s questions about the company’s plan to bring back the much-missed chronological feed, which he promised during his appearance at a Senate hearing on Wednesday. In a Q&A on Friday, he said that the company is testing out two versions of the...

www.theverge.com

