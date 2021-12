Investor interest continues to gravitate to student housing. The pandemic proved the sector’s recession-resistant characteristics once again. “The sector’s strong performance as compared to multifamily during the pandemic has also resulted in more capital gravitating to student housing as most investors like habitational real estate and have realized that a smart real estate portfolio asset allocation strategy includes a meaningful allocation of the residential allocation going to student housing, where cap rates are measurably higher than in multifamily,” says Frederick W. Pierce, IV, president and CEO, Pierce Education Properties. “It is an asset class that prospers during economic upcycles and even more so during recessions and down cycles.”

