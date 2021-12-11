ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Family of drunk driving victim awarded historic $301 billion settlement

News-Topic
 3 days ago

A jury in Texas has awarded the...

www.newstopicnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
palmcoastobserver.com

COPS CORNER: Drunk snoozes at drive-thru menu

DUI. A deputy responded to a local fast food restaurant for a call about an impaired driver. When the deputy arrived, a car was idling in the drive-thru line near the menu with its driver, a man, asleep at the wheel. The deputy knocked at the window, and the man...
PALM COAST, FL
iBerkshires.com

No New Drunk Driving Victims Added to 2021 MADD Vigil

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — No county residents fell victim to the deadly consequences of drunk driving this year but that doesn't discount all who have been lost in the past. On Sunday, the Berkshire District Attorney's Office held its annual candlelit vigil at First United Methodist Church to remember victims of impaired driving in cooperation with the Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD.)
PITTSFIELD, MA
The Independent

‘He could have made it home’: Woman claims Amazon told boyfriend to stay for tornado that took his life

The girlfriend of one of the victims who was killed after a tornado led to the collapse of an Amazon warehouse in Illinois has reportedly claimed that her boyfriend was told by the company to stay there and not drive home until the storm passed.Former army veteran Larry Virden, 46, was one of the six people killed on Friday night after the tornado ripped off a major portion of a massive Amazon facility in Illinois.Cherie Jones, Virden’s girlfriend of 13 years, told the New York Post on Sunday that her boyfriend’s last text to her was almost 16 minutes before...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Outsider.com

Chilling Footage Shows Massive Size of Midwest Tornadoes

On Friday night six states, including Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, and Tennessee, were hit by extremely powerful tornadoes. As of now, officials are still struggling to come up with a complete death toll following the devastating destruction. Now, there are communities in several cities and towns left grieving after...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drunk Driving#Personal Injury#Cnn
Magnolia State Live

Former city clerk charged with pocketing residents’ water bill payments, faces decades in prison, thousands in fines

A former deputy municipal clerk in a Mississippi town was arrested Thursday for allegedly embezzling cash from residents paying their water bills. Juanyana Holloway, 23, who worked for the Town of Sumrall, was arrested after being indicted for fraud, alteration of records and embezzlement by a local grand jury. Special agents with state Auditor Shad White’s office also handed Holloway a $28,686 demand letter. The amount includes interest and investigative expenses, White said in a news release.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Healthline

New Opioids Called Nitazenes May Be 20 Times Stronger Than Fentanyl

A potent synthetic opioid class called nitazenes has been discovered after people overdosed on them. The nitazene class of medication was created over 60 years ago as a potential pain-relief medication, according to the. . Medical experts say this opioid may be up to 20 times more powerful than fentanyl.
PHARMACEUTICALS
willmarradio.com

Missing rural Duluth man found dead in "hidden room"

(Duluth, MN) -- A sad ending in the search for a missing man in northeastern Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the body of 60-year-old William Terry was found Thursday on his property in Grand Lake Township. During a second search, deputies located his remains in a "previously undiscovered" hidden room. They say it appears Terry took his own life and foul play is not suspected.
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy