Environment

Darby is tracking a Tornado Warning in NWA

By Darby Bybee
KHBS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service has issued a...

KHBS

Red Cross among those helping Arkansans affected by deadly tornado

JONESBORO, Ark. — Two people were killed whena tornado touched down in Northeast Arkansas Friday and many more were hurt or lost homes. The American Red Cross opened a shelter for displaced families at the Earl Bell Community Center on South Church Street in Jonesboro. Gov. Asa Hutchinson declared...
CBS Pittsburgh

64 Confirmed Dead In Kentucky Tornado Outbreak

(KDKA/CBS) — The confirmed death count from Friday’s devastating tornado outbreak rose significantly Monday. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced at least 64 people were killed in his state, which he said suffered “the worst tornado event” in its history. Beshear said it may take weeks before the final toll would be known. Dozens of people remain unaccounted for. The severe weather and tornadoes affected seven other states, killing at least 12 additional people. CBS News and CBSNews.com have crews in Kentucky covering the aftermath of the tornado outbreak. Click here for updated information.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WATCH: Drone video captures tornado’s destruction in Mayfield, Kentucky

More than 30 tornadoes tore across five states late Friday and early Saturday, demolishing homes and businesses and killing at least 60, with the toll likely to increase. The town of Mayfield, Kentucky, was hit particularly hard by a tornado that the National Weather Service said stayed on the ground 227 miles through several states. That tornado started in the northeastern corner of Arkansas and moved northeast through parts of Missouri and Tennessee before tracking some 200 miles through Kentucky.
KHBS

Sheep Dog Impact Assistance deploy to Kentucky for tornado response

ROGERS, Ark. — Volunteers with Sheep Dog Impact Assistance are leaving from Rogers Monday to help with recovery efforts in Kentucky following the deadly tornado. “Like most disasters, you really don't know what the need is until you get on the ground and us having the ability to flex and drive 30 minutes away from the disaster and buy the things that we need,” said Sgt. Major Lance Nutt, the founder of SDIA. “Whether it's food tarps fuel, water, if people will reach deep and consider giving to us during this disaster especially during such a powerful time of year with the holidays happening. And we'd love anything that people are willing to donate at this point. Fuel costs are really going to be high.”
The Independent

Kentucky tornado: Map shows path of possible ‘longest single-track twister’ wreaking havoc

The deadly tornado that wreaked havoc across four states over the weekend may have been the longest single-twister tornado in US history once its path is determined by the National Weather Service. The previous record-holding tornado struck near Ellington, Missouri on 18 March 1925 and blazed a path lasting around 218 miles, through three states and two large rivers during its three-and-a-half-hour lifespan. “On 18 March 1925, a tornado travelled at least 352 km through the US states of Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. It killed 695 people, more than any other tornado in US history. The tornado lasted 3.5...
KHBS

'Heroic' Arkansas nursing home staff credited with saving lives during deadly tornado

MONETTE, Ark. — Staff at an Arkansas nursing home destroyed by atornado on Friday are being called heroes for their actions during the storm. "It was a really long and traumatic night for many of them who risked their own lives, not just being there, but I've heard accounts of nurses and aides physically putting themselves between residents and windows," Rachel Bunch, executive director, Arkansas Healthcare Association, told 40/29 News.
The Verge

A tornado expert explains why last week’s twisters were so devastating

Meteorologists were shocked by the tornadoes that devastated the Midwest and Southern US over the weekend. The twisters, which struck during the evening of December 10th, plowed across multiple states with incredible ferocity much later in the year than most tornadoes usually hit. Entire communities were devastated, and at least 90 people lost their lives. Residents across Kentucky, Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Mississippi, Illinois are still recovering and searching for missing loved ones.
