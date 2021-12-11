Two-car crash in Dalton leaves one woman dead

DALTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lackawanna County Coroner confirms one woman has died due to a two-car crash in Dalton Friday evening.

According to Coroner Timothy Rowland, Janis Klassner, 70 of Clarks Summit, died Saturday morning from injuries she sustained in the vehicle crash.

Crews were on Route 6 and 11 in Dalton, Lackawanna County due to the crash closing the highway. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. Friday night when two vehicles crashed into each other.

Eyewitnesses saw one of the vehicles swerve to miss a dead deer that was on the road and crossed the median into the westbound lane hitting an SUV head-on.

Klassner was a rear seat passenger in the car that was struck by a second vehicle.

Officials on the scene tell Eyewitness News several people were sent to the hospital. There is no word on the state of conditions of the other two at this time.

This is an ongoing development, Dalton Borough Police are currently investigating the crash. Eyewitness News will update you with the latest as the information is released.

