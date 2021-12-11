ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalton, PA

Two-car crash in Dalton leaves one woman dead

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oM9L1_0dJvLchb00

DALTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lackawanna County Coroner confirms one woman has died due to a two-car crash in Dalton Friday evening.

According to Coroner Timothy Rowland, Janis Klassner, 70 of Clarks Summit, died Saturday morning from injuries she sustained in the vehicle crash.

Crews were on Route 6 and 11 in Dalton, Lackawanna County due to the crash closing the highway. The incident occurred around 6 p.m. Friday night when two vehicles crashed into each other.

Double-block home collapses during fire in Shickshinny

Eyewitnesses saw one of the vehicles swerve to miss a dead deer that was on the road and crossed the median into the westbound lane hitting an SUV head-on.

Klassner was a rear seat passenger in the car that was struck by a second vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Emcg4_0dJvLchb00

Officials on the scene tell Eyewitness News several people were sent to the hospital. There is no word on the state of conditions of the other two at this time.

This is an ongoing development, Dalton Borough Police are currently investigating the crash. Eyewitness News will update you with the latest as the information is released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dalton, PA
County
Lackawanna County, PA
Lackawanna County, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Lackawanna County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
City
Clarks Summit, PA
WBRE

State Police charge former Line Mountain principal with felony theft

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have charged a former Line Mountain Assistant Principal and Athletic Director for stealing over $4,000 of the school district’s money. According to State Police, investigators first heard of suspicious activity on October 13th when a manager at Klinger Lumber called the school district to inform them of a purchase […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Suv#Eyewitness News
WBRE

At least one person killed in Bradford County multi-vehicle crash

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – The Bradford County Coroner’s Office has been called to a fatal motor vehicle crash on Route 187, according to Bradford County Dispatch. Reports of the crash came into the 18 Newsroom around 11:30 a.m. near Echo Beach Road/Rt. 2023. At this time it’s unclear how many injuries or fatalities there are. […]
TOWANDA, PA
WBRE

Missouri man indicted for making threats towards PSP Stroudsburg

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Missouri man has been indicted for making threats towards Pennsylvania State Police. According to a press release from United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, the indictment alleges Damian Smith-Birge, 26, of Neosho, Missouri, called the PSP Stroudsburg barracks in November and made threats against law enforcement. Smith-Birge also allegedly referenced […]
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WBRE

State police arrest suspect involved in wheelchair-bound vehicle theft

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested the woman wanted for questioning after Old Forge Police say she stole a vehicle and pulled the driver alongside the car. According to police, the woman, Joann Kathleen Bender, 48, has been identified as the suspect involved in the carjacking that occurred Sunday in Old Forge. […]
OLD FORGE, PA
WBRE

Traffic Alert: I-84 sees traffic disruptions after tractor-trailer fire

NEWFOUNDLAND, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Interstate 84 is seeing some delays while crews work to put out a tractor-trailer fire, according to 511PA.com. The fire is said to have broke out around 5:45 Wednesday morning in the area of mile marker 13, just west of the Hamlin/Newfoundland exit. Traffic is backed up on the westbound […]
NEWFOUNDLAND, PA
WBRE

Man scammed out of $20K in Loyalsock Township

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Montoursville says they were informed of a scam that occurred at a residence on Fieldcrest Drive where the victim was duped into giving away $20,000. Troopers say the victim received a phone call from an unknown suspect pretending to be the victim’s grandson asking for […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

WBRE

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
907K+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy