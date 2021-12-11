ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FedEx and Pittsburg city leaders discuss potential distribution center

By Jake Tackeberry
 3 days ago
PITTSBURG, Kan – FedEx, and city leaders in Pittsburg are discussing a potential package distribution center in Pittsburg.

Not much information is available at this time, but FedEx did send us a statement.

“FedEx Ground is engaged in discussions with local officials for the potential leasing of a package distribution center in Pittsburg. A project of this size requires careful planning and close coordination with the developer, city, county and state officials. As a matter of practice, FedEx does not publicly discuss specifics of a project until all aspects have been finalized.”

This is a developing story. You can find updates here on KOAMNewsNow.com

