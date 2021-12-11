ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Nursing shortage at RI hospitals among ‘most severe’ in country

By Tim White
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While the increasing hospitalizations related to COVID-19 are still below this time last year, the problem is exacerbated because a nursing shortage means less capacity to handle patients.

In the video above, Dr. Mitchel Levy, director of critical care at Lifespan, and Dr. Stephen Traub, emergency medicine physician at Lifespan, break down the staffing issues at the hospitals and the impact on care, as well as wait times.

“We are down 31% in nursing staff, critical care is short,” Levy said on a taping of WPRI 12’s Newsmakers . “That is one of the most severe in the country.”

almerio larguinha
2d ago

vaccine mandates are hurting the people who take care of us, they really didn't think it through. they thought they could bully people into that fake vaccine, so now the hospital administrators are crying they don't have enough staff. blame that on our brilliant so called leaders.

