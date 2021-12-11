ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park County, CO

Armed robbery, car chase takes place in Park County

By Dani Birzer
 3 days ago

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — A car chase ensued after an armed robbery in Park County took place around 3:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10.

Teller County Police Department located the suspect and vehicle after the robbery, pursuing the suspect in a car chase.

The vehicle was followed from Park County to Teller County where it was spiked by Woodland Park law enforcement officers around 4:00 p.m. The vehicle crashed into a state patrol vehicle, however the suspect fled the scene of the accident on foot.

He was located in the parking lot of the Pikes Peak Federal Union in Woodland Park, Colo.

Park County Sheriff’s Office says that a weapon was obtained at the scene, but there is no threat to the community at this time.

The vehicle has not been reported as stolen at the moment.

