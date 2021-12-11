Sunshine returns this weekend

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – After a week of clouds and rain, the sunshine is back across the Peach State. Pleasant weather returned to Georgia over the weekend after a powerful storm system pushed through Friday and Saturday, bringing tornadoes to the Midwest and Dixie Valley but sparing Georgia. A ridging pattern in the jet stream and high pressure have replaced the low pressure and trough, allowing pleasant conditions to return. Temperatures have cooled off in response to the cold front with highs returning back to the 60s. Our highs today around Middle GA will be in the low to mid 60s, which is still above average for December. Winds will primarily remain out of the north early this week as well, helping to keep things cool. Lows overnight tonight will fall into the mid to upper 30s, largely due to clear skies and winds out of the north-northeast. Some patchy fog may fill in around the region heading into Tuesday morning.

