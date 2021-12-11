ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunshine returns this weekend

KDVR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter getting the latest snowfall on record (and...

kdvr.com

41nbc.com

Sunshine returns to kick off the second full week of December

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – After a week of clouds and rain, the sunshine is back across the Peach State. Pleasant weather returned to Georgia over the weekend after a powerful storm system pushed through Friday and Saturday, bringing tornadoes to the Midwest and Dixie Valley but sparing Georgia. A ridging pattern in the jet stream and high pressure have replaced the low pressure and trough, allowing pleasant conditions to return. Temperatures have cooled off in response to the cold front with highs returning back to the 60s. Our highs today around Middle GA will be in the low to mid 60s, which is still above average for December. Winds will primarily remain out of the north early this week as well, helping to keep things cool. Lows overnight tonight will fall into the mid to upper 30s, largely due to clear skies and winds out of the north-northeast. Some patchy fog may fill in around the region heading into Tuesday morning.
MACON, GA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WBTV

Plenty of sunshine this week, with rain possible by the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cold mornings and pleasant afternoons will continue this week, with a warming trend for afternoon high temperatures. Mostly sunny skies will continue this week, with scattered rain possible this weekend, as a cold front moves into the Carolinas by late Saturday. Chilly air looks to arrive early next week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
abc17news.com

Tracking a warm and windy next two days, near record highs Wednesday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and much warmer than normal with lows in the lower 40s. TOMORROW: Increasing clouds and windy with highs in the low to mid-60s. Winds could gust from the south between 25-30 mph. EXTENDED: Gusty winds will begin to die down a bit overnight, but temperatures remain in...
COLUMBIA, MO

