The United States’ reinstatement of its Remain in México program has sparked both fear and hope in migrants waiting in Mexico’s northern border cities. The reinstatement last week of the Donald Trump-era program officially named Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), which forces the migrants, refugees and asylum seekers to wait in this country while U.S. authorities evaluate their applications for entry, has been met with disappointment, frustration and concern among migrants and activist communities.

IMMIGRATION ・ 5 DAYS AGO