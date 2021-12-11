ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleSmite is one of the better MOBAs to try if you’re new to the genre, but there’s still lots to do if you want to get started with your best foot forward. Here are a few tips and tricks to kickstart your god-slaying career. Don’t be afraid...

ComicBook

Popular PS4 Game Is Now $0.99 for a Limited Time

A popular PS4 game is now $0.99 for a limited time. The PS4 has one of the greatest libraries across all of gaming. It has incredible exclusive games like Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Uncharted 4, Persona 5, Marvel's Spider-Man, Bloodborne, and The Last of Us Part II. It also has multi-platform games like Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Does it all add up to outdo the Xbox 360 library? Well, that's up for debate, but there's no denying there's an endless number of great games to play on PS4, including Oxenfree, which is $0.99 until December 23.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Now Losing Critically-Acclaimed Game Very Soon

PlayStation Now is losing a critically-acclaimed game very soon. Sony has yet to announce the entire lineup of games PlayStation Now subscribers are getting for the month of December. We know the remaster of GTA 3 and some ol' Final Fantasy games are being added, but these were announced a while ago, and don't make up the whole lineup. This should change next week though, when the subscription service will also lose one of its highest-rated games. On December 6, PlayStation Now subscribers will lose access to Slay the Spire, a game not a part of the PlayStation Plus collection, which means the only way to continue to play it will be to buy it.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Act 3 Puzzles and Secrets

As with all of Inscryption, Act 3 is full of secrets and puzzles for you to discover in between the card battles. You'll find these both in Botopia's overworld and in PO3's "real-world" room. Think of it as something of a mix between Leshy's cabin in Act 1 and the overworld in Act 2.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Chaos Theory Tips and Tricks

In Jurassic World Evolution 2, Chaos Theory allows you to explore what would happen if you were put in charge of all of the failed parks and ventures from the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World films. While Campaign mode is a glorified tutorial, Chaos Theory acts as a more traditional campaign. These general Chaos Theory tips should start you off on the right foot. Since the only way to truly fail, i.e. need to reload a save or reset the map, is to go bankrupt, these tips basically all revolve around making or saving you money.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress
GIZORAMA

Uncover Some Nefarious Tips and Tricks for Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Before we get started, I want to say how incredible it is to see a new legion of masterminds joining us in our quest for world domination – Evil Genius 2: World Domination is now available with Xbox Game Pass. Please make yourself at home and help yourself to a Doomsday Device. I’m sure you’ll find them delightfully destructive.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Ultimate Caitlyn guide: Best League of Legends build, runes, tips & tricks

Looking to master League of Legends’ Caitlyn? We’ve got the ultimate guide to the Sheriff of Piltover right here, including her best build, runes, and some tips and tricks to get your eye in. In the wake of Riot Games’ League of Legends-inspired Netflix show Arcane, Piltover sheriff turned rebel...
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Halo Infinite Campaign Tips and Tricks

The Master Chief is back in action once again in Halo Infinite. Picking up from the end of Halo 5: Guardians Master Chief finds himself floating above Zeta Halo in search of Cortana and what has happened to her since they last saw one another. Before you dive into the full campaign this Halo Infinite Campaign Tips and Tricks guide will impart a few spoiler free tips that you should have at your disposal.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Tame a Fox

This Minecraft taming guide will detail the process of domesticating wild foxes to befriend players. Typically found roaming in packs, Foxes are a passive mob that make for the perfect companion when you want something cute to look at. So whether you're looking to find a fox, the steps needed to tame them, or how to take them home, we have you covered in our fox taming guide below, which has been updated following the Minecraft 1.18 update.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Roblox Wiki Guide

ROBLOX is an online game platform, game creation system and social gaming service created by the Roblox Corporation. It lets players find games from different creators, as well as create and program their own games too. While Roblox has been updated numerous times since it's release in 2006, the core...
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

The Top 9 Websites and Blogs to Learn Excel Tips and Tricks

No matter how good you’re at Microsoft Excel, there will always be more to learn. So if you use Excel for your routine tasks, it’s a good idea to follow Excel blogs and websites and keep learning the new things you can do in Excel. Here, we list nine websites...
SOFTWARE
IGN

A Neural Network Will Help Hello Neighbor 2’s Enemies Surprise You

Hello Neighbor 2 is bringing some big changes to the original’s stealthy formula, including a wider open-world sandbox, multiple creepy characters, and a neural network to make enemy characters more dangerous than ever. IGN got the chance to sit down with TinyBuild’s CEO Alex Nichiporchik as well as the...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Rainbow Six Siege Thorn Tips & Tricks Ft. TSM FTX Beaulo

High Calibre has arrived in Rainbow Six Siege, introducing a brand new defending operator named Thorn. Find out everything you need to know when playing as or against Thorn in this special Tips and Tricks video featuring Rainbow Six Siege Esports Pro TSM FTX Beaulo! Presented by Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Grindstone

The Grindstone is a unique tool that can be used to repair armor and tools, disenchant items, as well as serve as a job block that allows villagers to become Weaponsmiths. Throughout this We’ll detail everything you need to know about grindstones if you’re looking for a recipe on how to make a grindstone, what items can be used in a grindstone, tips, and tricks, and how to use a grindstone as a job block. We got you covered in this IGN Minecraft guide.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Redoubt of Sundering

This section of our IGN Halo Infinite Wiki guide discusses the Redoubt of Sundering Banished Outpost. We tackle the objectives to help you capture this facility, turning it into an additional fast travel point. Banished Outpost: Redoubt of Sundering Location and Objectives. You'll find the Redoubt of Sundering once you've...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Banished Outposts

Planning to take over all seven Banished Outposts in Halo Infinite? Our guide has all the details you need regarding each location's objectives. Once captured, Banished Outposts provide Valor points, giving you more UNSC tools at your disposal. Likewise, these locations will act as fast travel points. You may also obtain Spartan Cores, Mjolnir Armor Lockers, and Audio Logs in these areas.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon Tips and Tricks Guide

A new game from Yacht Club Games and Vine is out now. Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon is the first of the two new Shovel Knight spin-off games to be released. While the game shares plenty of characters, designs, and music with the original game Shovel Knight has stepped out of the platforming genre and into a strange space between Roguelite and Puzzle Game. In this Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon Tips and Tricks guide, we'll go over the different game modes, tips on how to play the game, and what settings are best for your playstyle.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Halo Infinite Wiki Guide

The Myriad are twin Hunters prowling the swampland south of FOB Juliet. They're extremely dangerous up close due to their weaponry. We suggest riding a vehicle like the Scorpion to battle them. If you want to use your guns, make sure you've got the Skewer and M41 SPNKR (or their unique variants). You can climb the tall pillar and use that as a safe spot when shooting them. Just watch out for the splash damage from their cannons.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Breed Turtles

When breeding turtles in Minecraft require a little bit more steps than it would for another mob. But it can be useful to breed a couple of turtles because when an adult turtle dies it drops scute that can be used to make a Turtle Shell Helmet and be used to make the potion of the Turtle Master.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Pokemon Unite: Tsareena Best Build, Tips & Tricks

Tsareena joins the battle with elegance and fearsome moves. Tsareena is the first new All-rounder in Pokemon Unite since release, and she is everything we were hoping for with strong abilities and a free Unite License. Jump To. With that in mind, here's our guide on the best Tsareena builds...
VIDEO GAMES

