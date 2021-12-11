ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills' Ed Oliver: Will play Sunday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Oliver (chest) will play Sunday against the Buccaneers. Oliver popped up on the...

www.cbssports.com

Buffalo Rumblings

Four Downs: Ed Oliver continues his breakout season

The Buffalo Bills returned to their winning ways with a dominant 31-6 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving night. Find all of my thoughts below in the latest edition of Four Downs. Ed Oliver continues to shine. One of the true standouts for the Bills as of late...
NFL
Buffalo News

Bills' Q&A: Disruptive Ed Oliver credits equipment change for rising play

Ed Oliver won't be spending as much money on tickets this week. It's a notable change; he said he spent so much that he was basically playing for free against the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving. His family, mainly spread around Texas and Louisiana, will be watching the third-year defensive tackle from afar on Monday Night Football.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PFF: Buffalo Bills' Ed Oliver is on fire right now

Defensive tackles don’t always get the love they deserve because of how quiet their names are on the stat sheet. Pro Football Focus is trying to help out Ed Oliver there. The Buffalo Bills defensive tackle is having the best season of his career. As life usually is with his position, he’s being a bit overshadowed by tight end Dawson Knox, who is having a breakout year of his own.
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Ed Oliver gets into it with Tom Brady for second time in his career

Tom Brady appears to have beef with former Westfield High School and University of Houston star Ed Oliver. In the first quarter of Sunday's Tampa Bay-Buffalo game, Brady kept the ball for a first down. After Buffalo's Jerry Hughes, who also is from Houston and starred at Fort Bend Austin High School, tried to drag Brady backwards, Oliver stepped over the Buccaneers quarterback, which seemed to infuriate Brady. The 44-year-old Brady stood up and nearly toppled Oliver, who swung his arm at the quarterback. Brady then gave Oliver a two-handed shove. Oliver returned fire with a shove of his own before the two were separated.
NFL
FanSided

Ed Oliver added to the Buffalo Bills injury report on Thursday

The Buffalo Bills had a new name on their injury report and the depth at the defensive tackle position should start to be a concern. On Thursday, the Bills had starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver limited with a chest injury. He was not on the injury report on Wednesday. It...
NFL
The Associated Press

Adrian Peterson could play Sunday for Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — With three running backs listed as questionable, the Seattle Seahawks could elevate Adrian Peterson from the practice squad to play against San Francisco, coach Pete Carroll said Friday. Peterson was signed this week by the Seahawks due to concerns about depth at running back. Alex Collins,...
NFL
CBS Sports

Broncos' Kareem Jackson: May play Sunday

Jackson (neck) has a chance of playing Sunday according to head coach Vic Fangio, George Stoia III of The Denver Gazette reports. Jackson suffered the injury during a Week 10 loss to the Eagles and hasn't played or practiced since. His return would be a big boost to the secondary, as the 12-year vet has been a pillar of the Broncos' defense.
NFL
CBS Sports

Broncos' Garett Bolles: Might play Sunday

Bolles (illness) could be ready to return Sunday according to Vic Fangio, George Stoia III of The Denver Gazette reports. Bolles was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Nov. 22 after testing positive for the virus. He is vaccinated, so as soon as he is asymptomatic and can return two negative tests 24 hours apart, he can be removed from the list. A starter since being selected in the first round of the 2017 Draft, Bolles' return would be a big boost to the Broncos' offensive line, especially with his direct back up, Calvin Anderson (knee) likely to miss time.
NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL
Football
Sports
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Podcast: Are the Steelers as bad as they played on Sunday?

Mike Tomlin’s Steelers were absolutely atrocious on Sunday in Cincinnati and that might be sugarcoating things a bit. But is this team really as bad as that pathetic showcase in Week 12? This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed in the latest installment of the BTSC family of podcasts, The Scho Bro Show.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bengals' Riley Reiff: Expected to play Sunday

Reiff (ankle) is expected to play Sunday against the Chargers, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports. Reiff left the team's Week 12 matchup with the Steelers after suffering an ankle injury, and he is likely not going to practice until at least Friday. Nonetheless, he is expected to be back at right tackle for the Bengals' Week 13 clash with the Chargers.
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Jaelon Darden: Won't play Sunday

Darden (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Falcons, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. Despite registering a full practice Thursday, Darden wasn't able to practice with contact at all this week and has been officially ruled out for Week 13. The 5-foot-8 wideout has mostly operated as a return specialist this season, so in his absence, Tyler Johnson and Giovani Bernard are the most likely candidates to handle those duties against the Falcons.
NFL
CBS Sports

Lions' D'Andre Swift: Not expected to play Sunday

Coach Dan Campbell said Friday that Swift (shoulder) is "maybe a week away" from retaking the field. It was reported earlier this week that Swift could miss multiple games with an AC join sprain in his shoulder, so it's not a major surprise the team isn't expecting him to play Sunday against the Vikings. The 22-year-old should be officially ruled out later Friday when the Lions release their final Week 13 injury report. Jamaal Williams is poised to step into the lead role in Detroit's backfield in the meantime, with Jermar Jefferson and Godwin Igwebuike available as the depth options.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jalen Hurts questionable to play Sunday

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts deemed himself good to go for Sunday’s game against the Jets, but the team isn’t willing to go that far right now. Hurts is dealing with an ankle injury that has limited him in practice this week and head coach Nick Sirianni said at his Friday press conference that the quarterback will be listed as questionable on their final injury report of the week.
NFL
CBS Sports

Colts' Khari Willis: Has chance to play Sunday

Coach Frank Reich said Friday that he is "optimistic" Willis (calf) will be active for Sunday's matchup with the Texans, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports. Willis was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday and has practiced three days in a row. However, if he is going to be available for the first time since Week 8, the Colts will have to activate him from IR by Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. Before suffering his calf injury, Willis registered 40 tackles, two interceptions and 1.5 sacks in six games.
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Daniel Jones: Won't play Sunday

Giants head coach Joe Judge said Jones (neck) hasn't been cleared for contact work and has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Miami, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Jones was able to practice as a limited participant this week after picking up a neck strain in...
NFL
Oklahoma State Athletics

Cowboys To Play Host To Xavier On Sunday

The 2021-22 Cowboys will attack the season with a 17-man roster, including five newcomers and four returning starters from last year's squad. Speaking of new - Oklahoma State welcomes three new assistant coaches (Terrence Rencher, Larry Blunt and David Cason) and a new strength coach (Mark Mitchell). The Cowboys return...
OKLAHOMA STATE
NBC Sports

Former NFL running back Otis Anderson Jr. dies at 23

The Rams have acknowledged the passing of running back Otis Anderson, Jr., who spent time earlier this year with the team. He was 23. Undrafted from Central Florida, Anderson spent the 2021 training camp and preseason with the Rams. He started the regular season on the team’s practice squad. The Rams released Anderson from the practice squad on September 20.
NFL
CBS Sports

Pistons' Cory Joseph: Plays relegated role Sunday

Joseph chipped in two points (1-5 FG), two rebounds and three assists over 19 minutes during Sunday's 110-106 loss to the Lakers. Joseph shifted back to the bench in the loss, making way for the returning Killian Hayes. Even in starter's minutes, Joseph was unable to sniff consistent 12-team value; as a reserve, his fantasy utility is nearly nil.
NBA
CBS Sports

49ers' Fred Warner: Remains unlikely to play Sunday

Warner (hamstring) will be listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged Monday that Warner was unlikely to play this weekend, but the star linebacker demonstrated enough progress in his recovery from the hamstring injury to give himself an outside shot at suiting up rather than being ruled out from making the trip to Seattle. Even so, the doubtful designation means Warner will most likely be inactive for the first time this season, depriving the San Francisco defense of one of the NFL's top linebackers in coverage. Fortunately for the 49ers, none of Seattle's tight ends or running backs have proven to be game-breaking threats as receivers, with wideouts Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf instead ranking as the Seahawks' most feared options in the passing game.
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles' Jason Kelce: Expected to play Sunday

Kelce (knee) is expected to start in Week 13 against the Jets, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. The center left last weekend's matchup against the Giants early with a knee injury, but he appears ready to go in Week 13. Kelce hasn't missed a start since 2014 and has proven to be one of the most durable players in the league.
NFL

