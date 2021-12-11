Bills' Ed Oliver: Will play Sunday

Warner (hamstring) will be listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged Monday that Warner was unlikely to play this weekend, but the star linebacker demonstrated enough progress in his recovery from the hamstring injury to give himself an outside shot at suiting up rather than being ruled out from making the trip to Seattle. Even so, the doubtful designation means Warner will most likely be inactive for the first time this season, depriving the San Francisco defense of one of the NFL's top linebackers in coverage. Fortunately for the 49ers, none of Seattle's tight ends or running backs have proven to be game-breaking threats as receivers, with wideouts Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf instead ranking as the Seahawks' most feared options in the passing game.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO