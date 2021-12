The Falcons certainly have an average roster that will need upgrading through the draft and free agency before the team can compete in the postseason regularly, and a significant catalyst of that upturn would be the 2021 draft class producing quality starters. Stacking classes is something sustainable organizations do well; they don’t all have to net the next superstar at any one position. The idea is to bring in prospects the coaching staff can develop into a contributor on some level, whether that be a star-caliber player, like Kyle Pitts will more than likely be, or a solid special teams player like Avery Williams.

RICHIE GRANT ・ 4 DAYS AGO