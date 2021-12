MONSTA X recently spoke about successfully wrapping up their “No Limit” promotions, their upcoming English-language album, and more!. On November 19, MONSTA X released their 10th mini album “No Limit” along with their title track “Rush Hour,” which has gone on to win No. 1 on a total of five music shows. The album also topped Hanteo’s weekly album chart, as well as both Gaon’s weekly and retail album charts. as well as placing third on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs realtime chart.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO