Alice Cooper Announces Spring 2022 Tour With Buckcherry

Next spring, the talent behind Tame Impala, Kevin Parker, is touring North America. His tour kicks off on Feb. 27 in Tempe, Arizona (for the Innings Festival), and ends about three months later on May 22 in Gulf Shores, Alabama (for the Hangout Music Festival). Throughout the tour, the artist will visit major venues such as Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Many of his performances are part of music festivals — in addition to the two aforementioned shows opening and closing the tour, he is performing at the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Dec. 10, at 10 am local time.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO