Alice Cooper Announces Spring 2022 Tour With Buckcherry

By Music News
1029thebuzz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlice Cooper will be hitting the road in spring of next year. According to RTT...

www.1029thebuzz.com

KNOX News Radio

Alice Cooper coming to Grand Forks

Alice Cooper will bring his theatrical brand of hard rock to Grand Forks for a concert on April 7th. The Alerus Center says tickets for the show go on sale this Friday starting at $39.50. Cooper was born in Detroit Michigan and moved to Phoenix with his family. The Alice Cooper band formed while they were all in high school in Phoenix, and was discovered in 1969 by Frank Zappa in Los Angeles. Joining Cooper on the tour is special guest Buckcherry.
GRAND FORKS, ND
New Jersey Stage

NJPAC Presents Alice Cooper On March 22nd

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper introduced shock rock to the masses—and now he’s bringing it to NJPAC on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 7:30pm. The man (and the band) has rattled cages and undermined authority since the ‘70s, with musical mayhem and house-of-horrors theatrics. Hot off the release of his acclaimed 2021 album Detroit Stories, Alice Cooper is touring tirelessly to bring fresh material and greatest hits to fans around the world. He’ll be joined by Buckcherry, the ‘90s sleaze-rock band that recently released Hellbound, its ninth album. This is an outrageous live show not to be missed.
NEWARK, NJ
foreveraltoona.com

Alice Cooper 12/10/21

Alice Cooper will be hitting the road in spring of next year. According to RTT News, Cooper will be embarking on a trek on both the East and West coasts starting in March of 2022. Buckcherry will support Alice Cooper on the tour, which will wrap up in California on...
CELEBRITIES
State
California State
The Citizens Voice

Alice Cooper, John Mulaney among new shows announced at arena

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza announced three new shows for 2022 on Monday. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Alice Cooper and special guest Buckcherry perform at 8 p.m. March 23 at the arena. The show is part of Cooper’s spring tour, which begins March 18 in Connecticut.
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
phillyvoice.com

The Menzingers announce spring tour, which will conclude in Philly

As residents move into the third year of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic amid news of the new omicron variant, reopening and recovery plans are still underway. For the music industry, artists across the country are planning to head out on tour in the new year. Scranton-based punk bank The Menzingers announced a spring tour across North America, which will open in Rochester, NY on April 1.
MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

Joe Jackson Announces 2022 ‘Sing, You Sinners!’ Spring Tour

'80s hitmaker Joe Jackson has rolled out his 28-date “Sing, You Sinners!” 2022 tour. Jackson launches the jaunt on May 11th playing Durham, North Carolina's Fletcher Hall and performing through June 25th when he hits Charleston, South Carolina's Charleston Music Hall. Joe Jackson will forever be remembered for his 1970's...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Alice Cooper
Person
Ace Frehley
mxdwn.com

Tame Impala Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates; Release New Single “No Choice”

Next spring, the talent behind Tame Impala, Kevin Parker, is touring North America. His tour kicks off on Feb. 27 in Tempe, Arizona (for the Innings Festival), and ends about three months later on May 22 in Gulf Shores, Alabama (for the Hangout Music Festival). Throughout the tour, the artist will visit major venues such as Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Many of his performances are part of music festivals — in addition to the two aforementioned shows opening and closing the tour, he is performing at the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Dec. 10, at 10 am local time.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Tour news: Incubus, Alice Cooper, Sierra Ferrell, Tempers, Gully Boys, more

ALICE COOPER (WITH BUCKCHERRY, ACE FREHLEY) Alice Cooper will be on tour this spring with '90s rock vets Buckcherry opening most shows, and Ace Frehley opening a few others. Dates kick off March 18 at Foxwoods resort and wrap up April 22 in Paso Robles, CA, with a Newark, NJ show at NJPAC on March 22. Before that run he's got more North American shows in January and February. All dates are here.
MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

Korn Taps Chevelle, Code Orange For 2022 Tour

Korn will promote their upcoming studio album, Requiem, with a 2022 tour set to kick off on March 4th in Springfield, MO. The 19-date arena tour will feature special guests Chevelle and Code Orange. Tickets go on sale this Friday (December 17th) at 9 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com. Loudwire.com...
MUSIC
KFYR-TV

Alice Cooper coming to Bismarck in 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Alice Cooper and special guest Buckcherry are coming to Bismarck on Wednesday, April 6th, 2022, at the Bismarck Event Center. Tickets start at $39.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, December 10th at 10:00 a.m.
BISMARCK, ND
#Buckcherry#Rtt News
mxdwn.com

Eddie Vedder Announces Spring 2022 ‘Earthlings’ North American Tour Dates

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder has announced a new tour for February 2022 with his band the Earthlings. The earthlings are made up of drummer Chad Smith, keyboardist/guitarist/vocalist Josh Klinghoffer, bassist Chris Chaney, guitarist/vocalist Glen Hansard and guitarist Andrew Watt. The tour will start in New York and end in Vedder’s hometown of Seattle, Washington. Tickets for the tour are only available to those who sign up on Eddie Vedder’s Ticketmaster request page and be verified as a fan. There is no general public sale of the tickets, and registration is open through Sunday, December 5.
MUSIC
prrecordgazette.com

Shock rocker Alice Cooper to play Calgary

He’s no longer Eighteen, like the hit song that started it all, but shock rocker Alice Cooper is bringing his hit-heavy show to Calgary’s WinSport Arena in April 2022. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. With a catalogue of earworms like Welcome to...
MUSIC
metalinjection

PRIMUS Announces New Leg of RUSH Tribute Tour For Spring 2022

Primus is extending their Rush tribute tour well into 2022 with a handful of new dates. The new dates are supported by Battles, Black Mountain, and The Black Angels depending on what date you're attending. Much like the 2021 iteration, Primus will perform Rush's entire 1977 album A Farewell To Kings followed by a set of their own material.
MUSIC
gospelmusic.org

Bill Gaither Announces “Something Good Is About To Happen” Spring 2022 Tour

Alexandria, IN – Multi-Grammy Award winning recording artist, Bill Gaither will present the Something Good Is About To Happen Tour to 23 cities during the Spring of 2022, as he brings his multi-award winning group, The Gaither Vocal Band to a dozen states during the first five months of 2022.
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Flogging Molly announce St. Patrick’s Day 2022 spring tour

Los Angeles Celtic punk legends Flogging Molly will return to the road this spring for an outing that includes the reprisal of the band’s annual St. Patrick’s Day (March 17) performance in Los Angeles. All shows are listed below. “Being able to announce a return to the Hollywood...
FESTIVAL
theprp.com

END, Portrayal Of Guilt, Yashira & Wake Announce Spring Tour

END, Portrayal Of Guilt, Yashira and Wake have announced the dates for a March North American tour together. You can catch that bill at the following stops:. 03/12 Minneapolis, MN – Studio B / Skyway Theater. 03/14 Denver, CO – HQ 03/17 Portland, OR – Mano Oculta.
MUSIC
Variety

Monkees’ Manager on Michael Nesmith’s Final Months: ‘He Died Knowing They Were Beloved — He Finally Got It’

In the future, when they talk about performers who did it all the way to the end, they may talk about Michael Nesmith, who died Friday of heart failure at 78. When he enthusiastically pushed to do a Monkees farewell tour this fall with his longtime compatriot Micky Dolenz, he probably had little idea that the end was so close at hand, but certainly he and others knew that the window was closing on how long he had to put himself out in front of fans for any extended trek. Monkees devotees who saw the first few shows on the...
MUSIC

