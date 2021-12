More than likely, the Falcons will begin the 2022 season with Matt Ryan under contract because of his bloated contract and massive dead cap figures. A possible reduction would be welcomed, but I doubt that happens. Terry Fontenot will have another difficult decision to make this offseason as far as bringing in another quarterback, whether that be through free agency or the draft. If a prospect presents himself when the Falcons are on the clock, you should absolutely expect the longtime Saints executive to pull the trigger. For this staff, it will be the highest graded player on the board taken with Atlanta’s first-round pick.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO