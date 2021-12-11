ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

EU urges Taliban to let women work, girls get education

Las Vegas Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKabul [Afghanistan], December 11 (ANI): European Union Special Representative for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson on Friday urged the Taliban to allow women to work and girls to go to school. Niklasson termed girls in Afghanistan not going to school and women not...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
gizadeathstar.com

IRAN-TALIBAN CLASHES: THE REAL REASON FOR THE USA’S AFGHANISTAN ...

Eighty years ago today naval and air forces of Imperial Japan struck America's Pacific Fleet and sank several battleships, but in a weird "coincidence" that has been pondered ever since, none of the USA's fleet aircraft carriers were in port during the attack, and survived to go on and sink many of Japan's fleet carriers - some of them having been involved in the Pearl Harbor attack - six months later at the Battle of Midway, effectively breaking the Imperial Japanese Navy's offensive power. That odd coincidence has led many ever since to conclude that the American carriers' absence from Pearl Harbor was not an accident, and that President Franklin Roosevelt, or at least some of his closest advisors, knew of the attack ahead of time and contrived to allow the attack to happen, keeping the precious carriers out of port that day.
MILITARY
The Independent

US officially allows remittance payments back to Afghanistan, despite sanctions on Taliban

The US has formally authorised personal remittance payments to Afghanistan, a crucial lifeline as millions in the country face extreme hunger after the Taliban takeover of the government and the international community continues to sanction the new regime.On Friday, the Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control announce it would allow non-commercial remittances, even those that incidentally pass through the hands of entities affiliated with sanctioned groups like the Taliban and the Haqqani Network.Even with the remittances, humanitarian experts are warning that Afghans are facing a dire predicament, after the collapse of the internationally recognised government and pullout of...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Eu#Ani#Pajhwok Afghan News#Twitter#Sharia
abc17news.com

Taliban chief bans forced marriage of women in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban have decreed they are banning forced marriage of women in Afghanistan, a move likely meant to address criteria the international community consider a precondition to recognizing their government and restoring aid. The move announced on Friday by the reclusive Taliban chief comes as poverty is surging in Afghanistan, following the religious militia’s takeover in August that pushed out U.S. and international forces and led foreign governments to halt funds that had been a mainstay of the economy. Women’s rights improved markedly over the past two decades of international presence in Afghanistan, but are seen as under threat with the return of the Taliban.
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Education
albuquerqueexpress.com

EU continues talks with Taliban to secure humanitarian access in Afghanistan

Brussels [Belgium], November 29 (ANI): The European Union on Monday said that it will continue talks with the Taliban delegation in Doha to secure humanitarian access in the country and to possibly resume EU diplomatic representation in Kabul. Addressing a press conference, Nabila Massrali, European Commission spokesperson for Foreign Affairs...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

‘Our work is not done’: Female Afghan MPs who escaped the Taliban launch women’s parliament in exile

Female MPs from Afghanistan who escaped the Taliban have launched a new women’s parliament to champion human rights while in exile in Greece.Almost half of female Afghan MPs and senators are now living in Greece where they will continue to campaign for women’s rights in Afghanistan, as well as supporting the resettlement of refugees.Nazifa Bek, a former Afghan lawmaker who launched the project, said: “Our work is not done. We were elected by the Afghan people to represent them.“Our people, especially women and girls, and those living in poverty, are facing a severe humanitarian crisis and a crackdown on their...
WORLD
q957.com

Taliban, Myanmar junta unlikely to be let into U.N. for now – diplomats

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – A United Nations committee meeting on Wednesday is unlikely to allow Afghanistan’s Taliban or Myanmar’s junta to represent their countries at the 193-member world body, say diplomats. Rival claims have been made for the seats of both countries with the Taliban and Myanmar’s junta pitted against...
WORLD
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Taliban decree on women's rights, which made no mention of school or work, dismissed by Afghan women and experts

The Taliban released a so-called "decree on women's rights" on Friday that failed to mention access to education or work and was immediately panned by Afghan women and experts, who said it was proof that the militant group was uninterested in upholding basic freedoms for millions of Afghan women who have largely been constrained to their homes in recent months.
MIDDLE EAST
One Green Planet

Taliban Releases Ban on TV Shows Featuring Women

The Taliban released an official religious guideline that bans TV shows and Soap Operas from featuring women actors. The Taliban also called on female journalists to wear hijabs while presenting their reports. This is the first direct issue from the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice.
TV SHOWS
Washington Examiner

Taliban promises on women's rights ring hollow

On Friday, the Taliban issued new guidance on the rights of Afghan women. It's likely designed to court international acceptance after the United Nations deferred a decision to allow Taliban-ruled Afghanistan to join its ranks on Dec. 1. U.S. delegates "emphasized the importance" of the Taliban’s "protection of the rights of all Afghanistan’s citizens, including its women, girls and minorities" in late Nov. meetings with Taliban leaders.
SOCIETY
Sand Hills Express

Taliban declares women “free,” not “property,” but nobody celebrates

Afghanistan‘s Taliban rulers have issued a “special decree” outlining women’s rights under the regime, but getting an education or a job are not among them. The United States welcomed the decree but noted that more was needed to ensure women’s rights in Afghanistan. Women’s rights activists in the country were...
SOCIETY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban urge China to help them get recognized

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 14 (ANI): Taliban on Sunday urged China to help the Islamic Emirate government get recognized. Deputy Minister of Information and Culture and spokesperson of the Taliban Zabiullah Mujahid said that they need recognition and the world countries especially China must help them in this regard, reported Khaama Press.
POLITICS
Las Vegas Herald

ECW Interviews UK Special Envoy for Girls' Education, Helen Grant

Dec 9 2021 - Helen Grant became actively involved in politics in 2006 and was elected as Member of Parliament for the Kent constituency of Maidstone & The Weald at the 2010 General Election. Helen was Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Sport and Civil Society from October 2013 to...
EDUCATION
The US Sun

Google warns MILLIONS of Gmail users about Russian hack attack

GOOGLE has warned of a cyber attack spearheaded by Russian hackers that targeted users of Gmail. In a report published Monday, the US search giant said that the campaign aimed to steal people's login credentials using phoney emails sent to their inboxes. The attack took aim at more than 12,000...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy