ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

World Bank donors approve release of USD 280 million for Afghanistan

Las Vegas Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], December 11 (ANI): The World Bank donors on Friday (local time) approved to release USD 280 million for Afghanistan to address humanitarian issues. The Afghanistan Reconstruction...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
tucsonpost.com

1,000+ US troops to deploy for Africa

More than 1,000 American National Guard troops will soon be shipped to Eastern Africa for a counter-terrorism mission, intended to shore up US bases dotting the region amid a series of ongoing combat and training operations. The military announced the upcoming deployment in a statement earlier this week, saying that...
MILITARY
CBS News

Afghanistan on brink of collapse with millions facing starvation

When the U.S. military pulled out of Afghanistan in August, the Taliban immediately seized control and the international community acted quickly – freezing Afghan assets and foreign aid to pressure the Taliban to negotiate. To date, those negotiations haven't happened. Today, 38 million Afghans find themselves facing one of...
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

Donors eye Dec. 10 decision on shifting frozen funds for Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Donors to the World Bank-administered Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) have agreed to decide about a transfer of funds to humanitarian aid agencies by Dec. 10, a World Bank spokesperson said on Friday. The World Bank’s board this week backed transferring $280 million from the $1.5 billion...
CHARITIES
albuquerqueexpress.com

UNICEF appeals for USD 2bn to avert collapse of vital social services in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 8 (ANI): The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has launched its largest-ever single-country appeal to urgently respond to the humanitarian needs of over 24 million people in Afghanistan, half of whom are children. The appeal for USD 2 billion will help to avert the imminent collapse of...
CHARITIES
Foreign Policy

U.N., World Bank Under Pressure to Offer Aid to Afghanistan

The World Bank and many Western nations are under pressure to release funds that could avert famine in Afghanistan as a Himalayan winter closes in and the country’s former allies grapple with how to keep the population alive without enabling more Taliban atrocities. Afghanistan’s descent into destitution since the...
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The World Bank#Food Security#Charity#Ani#Unicef#Artf#The World Food Programme#Wfp
Las Vegas Herald

UK plans to allocate USD 99.5 million humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

London [UK], December 12 (ANI): The UK is planning to allocate 99.5 million humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss plans to allocate another batch of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, in the amount of 75 million pounds, the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office informs, reported Sputnik. The...
U.K.
ecomagazine.com

GFCR Executive Board Approves Over $10 Million USD for Reef Conservation

Following successful engagement at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference, the Global Fund for Coral Reefs (GFCR) Executive Board reconvened on 23, 24 and 25 November to review Fund progress, proposed programs and funding modalities. The meeting resulted in the issuing of two decisions totaling more than $10 million USD in new disbursements for coral conservation.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Russia vetoes UN resolution linking climate change, security

Russia on Monday vetoed a first-of-its-kind U.N. Security Council resolution casting climate change as a threat to international peace and security, a vote that sank a years-long effort to make global warming more central to decision-making in the U.N.'s most powerful body.Spearheaded by Ireland and Niger the proposal called for “incorporating information on the security implications of climate change" into the council's strategies for managing conflicts and into peacekeeping operations and political missions, at least sometimes. The measure also asked the U.N. secretary-general to make climate-related security risks “a central component” of conflict prevention efforts and to report...
ADVOCACY
The Guardian

Hundreds approved for evacuation to UK remain trapped in Afghanistan

British nationals and vulnerable Afghans who have been approved for evacuation have spoken of their anguish and frustration as they remain trapped in Afghanistan months after it was taken over by the Taliban. After devastating testimony by a whistleblower in the Foreign Office, who claimed there was an incompetent and...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
World Bank
NewsBreak
Charities
Reuters

Ethiopia restricts information sharing about war

NAIROBI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Ethiopia has announced new restrictions on the sharing of information about the war in the north of the country which stipulate that battlefront updates can only come from the government. "Disseminating information on military maneuvers, war front updates and results via any medium is forbidden," except for information provided by a joint civilian-military command set up to oversee a state of emergency, the government's communication service said late on Thursday. The statement did not specify the implications of the new rules for journalists or media outlets covering the war, which broke out last November between the government and rebellious forces from the northern region of Tigray.
POLITICS
The Independent

U.S. Treasury: El Salvador government negotiated with gangs

The government of El Salvador President Nayib Bukele secretly negotiated a truce with leaders of the country’s powerful street gangs, the U.S. Treasury announced Wednesday.The U.S government alleges Bukele's government bought the gangs' support with financial benefits and privileges for their imprisoned leaders including prostitutes and cell phones. The explosive accusation cuts to the heart of one of Bukele’s most highly touted successes in office: a plunge in the country’s murder rate.Bukele’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the president responded sarcastically via Twitter “Cell phones and prostitutes in the prisons? Money to...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

EU slaps sanctions on Russian mercenaries, Wagner Group

The European Union imposed sanctions Monday on a group of private Russian military contractors it accuses of fomenting violence and committing human rights abuses in the Middle East Africa and Ukraine EU foreign ministers agreed to slap asset freezes and travel bans on eight people involved with the Wagner Group, including founder Dmitry Utkin, and three oil companies linked to the group in Syria.“The Wagner Group has recruited, trained and sent private military operatives to conflict zones around the world to fuel violence, loot natural resources and intimidate civilians in violation of international law, including international human rights...
ECONOMY
NBC News

Vice President Harris announces private investments in Central America

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday announced $1.2 billion in commitments from international businesses to support the economies and social infrastructure of Central American nations, as she works to address what the White House terms the “root causes” of migration to the United States. Harris...
POTUS
AFP

Tigray rebels retake Lalibela in Ethiopia

Tigray rebels on Sunday recaptured the north Ethiopian town of Lalibela, home to a UNESCO world heritage site, local residents told AFP, 11 days after Ethiopian forces said they had re-taken control. The announcement marks another dramatic twist in the 13-month-old conflict that has killed thousands of people and triggered a deep humanitarian crisis in the north of Africa's second most populous nation. Tigrayan fighters "are in the town centre, there's no fighting", said a resident reached by telephone on Sunday afternoon. "Yes they came back. They are already here," said a second resident, adding that they appeared to have come from the east, in the direction of Woldiya.
AFRICA
MSNBC

Who just gave Donald Trump $1 billion?

Ageless Actress: Does Your Stomach Bulge, No Matter What? Try This Routine. The App That's Teaching Americans Spanish in Just 3 Weeks. Oregon Seniors: Forget Your Old Bathtub, Do This Instead. Paradigme Study /. A new research study for people with Follicular Lymphoma is looking for participants.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy