Clippers' Nicolas Batum: Doubtful Saturday

 3 days ago

Batum has been deemed doubtful for Saturday's game against the Magic due to a right ankle...

L.A. Notes: Westbrook, Howard, THT, Mann, Batum

Before squaring off against Paul George in Friday’s Lakers-Clippers matchup, Russell Westbrook spoke to the media about the way their partnership with the Thunder ended, writes Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register. They developed a friendship in Oklahoma City that still exists, and Westbrook was one of the reasons that George decided to re-sign with the Thunder in 2018.
NBA
Pacific Notes: James, Batum, Young, Iguodala

Lakers superstar LeBron James returned to action on Friday after clearing health and safety protocols and felt the process was “handled poorly,” Dave McMenamin of ESPN writes. James entered protocols on Tuesday, missing a game, then was cleared on Thursday after a series of negative tests. “Usually when you have...
NBA
Nicolas Batum Out Of Health And Safety Protocols

LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum is getting closer to a return. Batum came out of the NBA's health and safety protocols over the weekend. He won't play Monday at one of his former teams, the Portland Trail Blazers, but he's close. Batum will undergo at least a few days of...
NBA
Clippers’ Nicolas Batum happy to be back after COVID-19 left him ‘pretty sick’

LOS ANGELES — Paul George was out, Brandon Boston Jr. was on, and Nicolas Batum was in the lineup for the first time in almost three weeks. The 32-year-old forward had been sidelined with a bout with COVID-19, an experience he detailed Wednesday night after the Clippers’ 114-11 victory over the Boston Celtics.
NBA
Nicolas Batum
Terance Mann
Paul George
Nicolas Batum Reveals Experience With COVID-19

The LA Clippers are undoubtedly happy to have Nicolas Batum back after he spent roughly two weeks in the league's health and safety protocols. After the win over Boston on Wednesday, which was Batum's first game back, he revealed that he did indeed test positive for COVID-19. On the day...
NBA
Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Not on injury report

Claxton (illness) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game against Minnesota, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports. Claxton hasn't made an appearance for Brooklyn since Oct. 25, but it appears as though he'll be available Friday. Although he spent some time in the G League recently, it wouldn't be surprising to see his playing time monitored during his first game back on the court with the parent club.
NBA
Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Will be available Friday

Claxton (illness) said he will play Friday against the Timberwolves, but he will likely be on a minutes restriction, Billy Reinhardt of NetsDaily.com reports . Claxton hasn't appeared in a game since Oct. 25 and recently disclosed to reporters that he had been dealing with mono, which caused him to lose 15-to-20 pounds. The 6-foot-11 center said he has since gained that weight back, but it took him a long time to get back to where he was. While he'll be available Friday, Claxton will likely have his minutes limited as the Nets will want to ease their young big man back into game action.
NBA
Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) doubtful for Saturday's game against Miami

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's contest against the Miami Heat. Antetokounmpo appears unlikely to play on Saturday after Milwaukee's superstar missed one contest with right calf soreness. Expect Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday to lead Milwaukee in usage if Antetokounmpo is sidelined. Per...
Maurice Harkless (knee) out for Sacramento's Saturday contest against Clippers

Sacramento Kings small forward Maurice Harkless (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Harkless will miss his fourth straight contest with a left knee ailment. Expect Chimezie Metu to play more minutes at the forward positions against a Clippers' team playing with a 99.8 pace.
NBA
Kings' Harrison Barnes (foot) downgraded to doubtful for Saturday

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (foot) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Barnes has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful on Saturday due to a foot injury. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.6 minutes against Los Angeles. Barnes' Saturday projection includes...
NBA
Spurs' Devin Vassell: Doubtful for Saturday

Vassell (thigh) is doubtful for Saturday's contest against the Warriors, Bruno Passos of PoundingTheRock.com reports. Vassell appeared to aggravate the quadriceps injury that caused him to miss two games during Thursday's win over the Blazers. With Vassell and Keita Bates-Diop both considered doubtful, Thaddeus Young may see an increased role off the bench.
NBA
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Doubtful Saturday

Antetokounmpo (calf) is doubtful for Saturday's game against Miami. Antetokounmpo was a surprise inactive for Thursday's matchup against the Raptors due to calf soreness, and he's on track to miss a second consecutive game. Pat Connaughton drew the start in his place Thursday and could be in line for a second straight appearance in the starting five if Antetokounmpo is ultimately held out.
NBA
Devin Vassell (quad) doubtful for Spurs on Saturday

San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Devin Vassell (quad) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Vassell continues to battle a quad injury and is doubtful to face the Warriors on Saturday after returning to game action against Portland on Thursday. If he is able to play, our models expect him to see 28.6 minutes against Golden State.
NBA
Paul George (ankle) not listed on Clippers' Saturday injury report

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (ankle) is not listed on Saturday's injury report against the Sacramento Kings. George is expected to play in the later half of the Clippers' back-to-back despite a recent ankle injury. In a high usage role against a Sacramento team ranked 12th in defensive rating, our models project George to score 44.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $9,100.
NBA
Blazers star Damian Lillard to miss at least 10 days with abdominal injury

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers will be without star guard Damian Lillard for the next 10 days as he recovers from an abdominal injury, the team reported Wednesday. The Blazers said an MRI revealed that Lillard is suffering from lower abdominal tendinopathy. He'll be re-evaluated in 10 days.
NBA
Clippers Rookie Brandon Boston Powered The Clippers to Victory

Career night for Clippers rookie Brandon Boston dropped 27 points against the Boston Celtics. He’s been preparing for this moment. The coaches and players always acknowledge Boston’s work ethic, and this moment was destined to come. Boston’s confidence showed early in the season when he talked about going...
NBA
Nets' James Johnson: Starting for resting KD

Johnson will start Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports. With Kevin Durant resting on the second half of a back-to-back, Johnson will move into the lineup at one forward spot for his first start of the season. Johnson played 25 minutes Tuesday night at Dallas, finishing with 12 points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block.
NBA
Warriors' Otto Porter: Scores 15 points from bench

Porter racked up 15 points (4-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and six rebounds in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 104-94 win over Portland. Porter put together a fantastic night of shooting from the bench while the starters had difficulty finding the bottom of the basket in Wednesday's win. His floor isn't well-established, but he's doing enough to be considered a waiver wire add in most formats.
NBA

