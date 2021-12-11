Clippers' Nicolas Batum: Doubtful Saturday

Claxton (illness) said he will play Friday against the Timberwolves, but he will likely be on a minutes restriction, Billy Reinhardt of NetsDaily.com reports . Claxton hasn't appeared in a game since Oct. 25 and recently disclosed to reporters that he had been dealing with mono, which caused him to lose 15-to-20 pounds. The 6-foot-11 center said he has since gained that weight back, but it took him a long time to get back to where he was. While he'll be available Friday, Claxton will likely have his minutes limited as the Nets will want to ease their young big man back into game action.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO