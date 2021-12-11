Cambridge secures sleeping bags for the Homeless

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Cambridge is trying to keep its population living on the streets warm as winter weather ramps up. A project that started out smaller with wool blankets has turned into a larger one that now supplies sleeping bags.

Cambridge city councilor Marc McGovern started a program 8 years ago after meeting a woman in a shelter. “I was talking about housing, job training, and mental health services and this woman said to me all I need is a blanket, I need to be warm tonight,” said McGovern.

McGovern teamed up with city businesses and asked for donations to buy hundreds of high-end sleeping bags capable of keeping someone warm on the area’s coldest nights.

“We know this isn’t solving homelessness but people are going to be cold tonight and so while we are addressing those longer-term issues we have to make sure we are feeding people, keeping them warm, keeping them healthy,” said McGovern.

Reverend Kate Layzer runs one of the shelters where the sleeping bags go out.

“These sleeping bags are so warm, so winter weight, they make such a dramatic difference for people’s ability to survive,” said Layzer.

The city councilor says they are seeing an increase in the number of people living on the streets like Central Square as Boston deals with its crisis at Mass & Cass.

“When Boston does something like they are doing at Mass and Cass and a lot of those folks get on the number one bus and come to Cambridge or go to Somerville,” said McGovern.

McGovern is calling on other cities to work together as the housing crisis in the area becomes a priority.

“We are starting to finally be a little more compassionate and a little bit more understanding which is what we need if we are going to address this crisis”

