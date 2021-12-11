ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers' Keenan Allen ruled out vs. Giants; Mike Williams likely to play

By Connor Grott
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Chargers star wide receiver Keenan Allen was ruled out for Sunday's home game against the New York Giants, head coach Brandon Staley said Friday.

Allen tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and was placed into the NFL's protocols. Staley remained optimistic throughout the week that Allen could return in time to play against the Giants, but the four-time Pro Bowl wideout was unable to be cleared.

The 29-year-old Allen, who is in his ninth season, is tied for second in the league with 86 receptions this year. He is just 71 yards shy of his fourth 1,000-yard season in the past five years.

Staley, however, noted that fellow receiver Mike Williams and veteran cornerback Chris Harris Jr., who were deemed close contacts earlier this week, are trending toward coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's game.

The five-day quarantine period for Williams and Harris began Monday. If they record five straight days of negative tests, they can be activated from the list.

"As long as [Saturday] goes OK, they should be good for the game," Staley said of Williams and Harris.

Williams already has a career-best 55 catches this season and leads the league with seven receptions of at least 40 yards. He notched his third 100-yard receiving game in last week's 41-22 win over the Cincinnati Bengals with five grabs for 110 yards.

In Allen's absence, Jalen Guyton and rookie Joshua Palmer are expected to receive additional snaps against the Giants.

