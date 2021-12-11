Toyota wants to sell you auto insurance

Q: The anti-lock brakes on my 2003 Camry activate on an intermittent, but fairly frequent basis. They sometimes pulsate when slowing to a stop on dry pavement. It happens right before stopping, never when going the speed limit. The Toyota dealer mechanic test drove it, and of course, it did not malfunction for them. They said they could not diagnose the problem unless the ABS light is lit, but not to worry. The brakes are hydraulic, and the ABS is electronic, so the brakes will continue to stop the car. Is it OK not to be concerned? My wife says a new car is the solution, but it would be great to keep this one for a little while longer. What are your thoughts?

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO