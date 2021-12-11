ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toyota wants to sell you auto insurance

Cover picture for the articleToyota wants to sell you a car, finance it, service it and now insure it, too. Toyota Auto Insurance is up and running and will soon be available in Texas. So far it’s being sold in Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and South...

Auto Remarketing

Toyota Auto Insurance now in 5 states with 4 more in current pipeline

PLANO, Texas - Toyota has had a captive finance company for some time. Now the automaker is officially in the car insurance business, too. Last week, Toyota Insurance Management Solutions established its first branded product, Toyota Auto Insurance, which is designed to offer customers quality, customizable coverage at affordable rates.
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Says Its New Insurance Product Is "Toyotally Awesome"

Toyota Insurance Management Solutions has established its first branded product, and it's called Toyota Auto Insurance. Toyota says this new product is designed to provide customers with quality, customizable insurance at affordable rates. This policy is currently available in Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and South Carolina, and will soon be...
Insurance Journal

Toyota Offering Auto Insurance With Farmers’ Toggle in 5 States With More to Come

Automaker Toyota’s insurance arm has begun selling its first branded insurance coverage, Toyota Auto Insurance, in Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and South Carolina, and will soon be offering the coverage in Georgia, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas. The insurance agency said additional states will be added in the coming months.
plasticsnews.com

Toyota to build $1.3B auto battery plant in North Carolina

Toyota Motor North America is planning to build a $1.3 billion battery plant near the small town of Liberty, N.C., where the Japanese automaker plans to eventually produce enough lithium ion batteries to power up to 1.2 million vehicles per year. News of the location leaked in November. Toyota Battery...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Motormouth: What's up with the brakes?

Q: The anti-lock brakes on my 2003 Camry activate on an intermittent, but fairly frequent basis. They sometimes pulsate when slowing to a stop on dry pavement. It happens right before stopping, never when going the speed limit. The Toyota dealer mechanic test drove it, and of course, it did not malfunction for them. They said they could not diagnose the problem unless the ABS light is lit, but not to worry. The brakes are hydraulic, and the ABS is electronic, so the brakes will continue to stop the car. Is it OK not to be concerned? My wife says a new car is the solution, but it would be great to keep this one for a little while longer. What are your thoughts?
wardsauto.com

Tesla Charges Into Auto Insurance Market

Strictly producing cars has proven to not be enough for electric car company Tesla. The revolutionary brand is now trying to take the auto insurance world by storm. In 2019, the automaker began offering its insurance to Tesla drivers in the state of California. In 2021, it expanded its operations to Texas. Tesla Insurance pairs with underwriting companies operating in these states in order to provide coverage.
Outsider.com

Chilling Footage Shows Massive Size of Midwest Tornadoes

On Friday night six states, including Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, and Tennessee, were hit by extremely powerful tornadoes. As of now, officials are still struggling to come up with a complete death toll following the devastating destruction. Now, there are communities in several cities and towns left grieving after...
freightwaves.com

Reaction to news of Central Freight Lines shutting down

After 96 years, Central Freight Lines plans to shut down. FreightWaves’ Clarissa Hawes broke the news on Saturday night, and reaction has been swift ever since — on what’s next for the drivers and other CFL employees, how the company got to this point, how it will impact the LTL market, and so one.
CBS DFW

North Texas Teen Pays Salesman $10K For Used SUV, Then Dealership Repossess It

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth teenager had a vehicle he believed he purchased, repossessed by a Fort Worth used car dealership. Five months after 16-year-old Johnathon Fredricks paid a part-time salesman nearly $10,000 for a compact SUV, the vehicle was towed back to the Fort Worth dealership, I Drive-DFW. The used car dealership said the Mazda SUV was theirs and was unaware that a former part-time salesman had sold the vehicle. Fredricks paid James Steelman directly for the vehicle because Steelman told the teenager and his grandfather the Mazda was his personal vehicle. The I Drive-DFW manager said he sold the Mazda...
CarBuzz.com

Canada Is Furious With America Over Electric Vehicles

The Biden administration really wants Americans to buy electrified vehicles, ranging from the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in to full-blown electrics like the Ford F-150 Lightning. Also part of the Build Back America Act is the additional financial incentives for consumers when they buy American-made, union-built EVs. Automakers whose factory employees are not unionized, such as Toyota, Honda, Volkswagen, and Tesla, are not at all thrilled. But these EV tax credits are also angering America's neighbors north and south.
