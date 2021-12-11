ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Strong wind gusts continue after early morning storms on Saturday

By WDTN.com Staff
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0omY6O_0dJvH9Wj00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –

***WIND ADVISORY UNTIL 7 PM FOR CLINTON, PREBLE, MONTGOMERY, GREENE, DARKE, MIAMI, CLARK, CHAMPAIGN, SHELBY, LOGAN, AUGLAIZE, AND MERCER COUNTY IN OHIO AND WAYNE COUNTY INDIANA.***

The main weather threat will be strong and potentially damaging wind gusts along and behind a cold front. Wind gusts are being reported 40-50 mph along and behind the front in Illinois and Indiana. The wind advisory is in place through 7 p.m. for sustained wind gusts shifting out of the weather 25-30 mph. Gusts will be up to 50 mph.

These wind gusts will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs will blow around and a few power outages are possible. High-profile vehicles may have a difficult time driving on the north and south-facing roads.

A line of severe thunderstorms moved through the Miami Valley this morning. This main threat for severe weather is over, but a few strong thunderstorms are developing ahead of the cold front. Temperatures through the morning are in the 60s. The record high of 67 was recorded in 1931. There is a chance we break the record before the front moves through the region. Once the cold front moves through the Miami Valley temperatures will quickly fall. Afternoon temperatures will be in the lower 40s and upper 30s.

TODAY : Strong and Gusty wind, temperatures falling into the lower 40s and upper 30s this afternoon.

TONIGHT : Cold and breezy with a west wind 5-15 mph. Low 28

TOMORROW : Sunny and chilly with a southwest breeze 5-10 mph. High 45

MONDAY : Warmer with more sunshine. High 51

Temperatures will continue to warm into next week. We see another chance of thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday.

SEVERE WEATHER UPDATES FROM FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY MORNING ARE BELOW

UPDATE 6:35 AM: The Clayton Police is reporting a tree down on Haber Rd at North County Line Rd. The Washington Township Police is reporting a tree down on E Social Row Rd at Meadowfield Ct.

Send your reports to WDTN here.

UPDATE 5:43 AM : There are no active severe thunderstorm warnings in the Miami Valley. The latest wind gust in Dayton is 29 mph and Wilmington is reporting 41 mph.

The latest sustained wind reading is below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jjL8l_0dJvH9Wj00

UPDATE 5:14 AM: A line of storms remains strong across Logan and Champaign County. A new Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for the region until 6 AM. Damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph may impact trees and power lines.

UPDATE 5:05 AM: A line of strong thunderstorms will continue to move east across the region. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are still possible through Montgomery County. This can result in damage to tree limbs and unsecured objects.

These storms are moving fast and flooding is not a concern. There may be a brief period of ponding on the roads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31fafX_0dJvH9Wj00

The temperature in Dayton is 65 degrees. The record high was set in 1931 at 67 degrees. Temperatures will drop into the 50s as the rain moves through the region but may increase again before the cold front moves through later this morning. The front is currently approaching Chicago.

UPDATE 4:28 AM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Logan, Champaign, Clark, Miami, and Shelby County until 5:15 a.m. The main threat is 60 mph wind gusts causing tree and power line damage. The storms are moving east at 60 mph.

UPDATE 4:12 AM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Darke, Shelby, Miami, Preble, and Montgomery County Until 5:15 AM. The main threat is 60 mph wind gusts causing tree and power line damage. The storms are moving east at 45 mph.

UPDATE 4:07 AM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wayne County, Indiana until 4:30 a.m. The main threat is 60 mph wind gusts causing tree and power line damage. The storms are moving east at 60 mph.

UPDATE 3:54 AM: The Mercer County Emergency Manager is reporting ponding on State Route 118 between State Route 29 and Mud Pike. The rain is coming to an end there, but rainfall totals are estimated to be around 1-2 inches in spots.

UPDATE 3:19 AM : Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued for Darke and Mercer County until 4 a.m. The main threat is 60 mph wind gusts that can cause damage to trees and power lines. The storm is moving east at 60 mph.

UPDATE: 2:17 AM : A strong thunderstorm is moving into Mercer County. Wind gusts up to 45 mph may still result in damage to tree limbs and unsecured objects.

A warm front has moved north of the Miami Valley. The current temperature is 64 degrees. This is 3 degrees shy of the record of 67 degrees set in 1931.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely between now and 6 a.m. A line of thunderstorms is moving out of Indiana and into Mercer and Darke County. These storms are moving east at 50-60 mph.

This line is just ahead of the cold front that will move through the Miami Valley Saturday Morning.

The Wind Advisory will go into effect at 4 a.m. for non-thunderstorm wind gusts out of the west at 50-60 mph behind the cold front.

UPDATE 12:30 AM: A Tornado Watch has been issued for most of the Miami Valley until 6 a.m. Counties affected by the Watch include Montgomery, Butler, Miami, Warren, Darke, Miami, Shelby, Greene, Preble, and several others.

UPDATE 11 PM: Heavy rain has started to move through the Miami Valley. Some flooding is possible in southwest Ohio.

According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms are already starting to develop as of 7:50 p.m.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Steve Norris said evening showers will move out, then there’ll be a lull for a period of several hours before strong to severe storms move in overnight. Timing-wise, the strongest storms will start to move in after 1 a.m. and continue through much of the overnight hours. Damaging winds, heavy rain and even isolated tornadoes are possible.

Crews preparing ahead of severe weather

A Wind Advisory will go into effect 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday (roughly along and north of I-70). Winds could gust as high as 50 mph in the Advisory area. Secure loose items, deflate outdoor holiday decorations and prepare for scattered power outages.

AES Ohio said its possible for high winds to cause trees, branches to fall on power lines. The company warns people to never go near a downed line.

Make sure you have your weather radio turned on, your phone volume turned up (turn off “Do Not Disturb”) and stayed tuned to WDTN and Storm Team 2 throughout the night for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

