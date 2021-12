Michael Strahan has frequently reached for the stars in his wide-ranging career. But his latest venture takes that aim literally. The former athlete turned media personality is set to board Blue Origin's next 10-minute space flight this Saturday, December 11 (rescheduled from December 9 because of weather concerns). Just a few months ago, in July, Strahan reported from the ground in Texas when CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's first crewed launch. The Good Morning America co-host was later approached by the company to board an upcoming flight--an offer he accepted "without hesitation," he announced on the show in late November.

