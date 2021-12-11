U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Feltman Visits UAE and Turkey

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met Abu Dhabi's crown prince Monday during the first visit by a leader of the Jewish state to the United Arab Emirates, just over a year after the two countries established ties. The crown prince hoped Bennett's visit "would contribute to further cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries and the peoples of the region", the UAE's official WAM news agency said.
ANKARA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that Turkey and Armenia will mutually appoint special envoys to discuss steps to normalise ties, and added they will also restart charter flights between Istanbul and Yerevan. Armenia and Turkey signed a landmark peace accord in 2009 to...
Israel's prime minister announced that he would make the first official visit by a sitting premier to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday as part of a blitz of regional diplomacy amid the backdrop of struggling nuclear talks with Iran Naftali Bennett s office said he will be meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and discussing strengthening economic and military ties. The UAE visit will be the first by an Israeli prime minister. Israel and the UAE had long enjoyed clandestine security cooperation over their shared concern over Iran, but formalized ties last year as part of the...
MIAMI — (AP) — A senior U.S. diplomat quietly traveled to Venezuela this week and met with imprisoned Americans in an ongoing effort to secure release of the men the Biden administration believes are being held as bargaining chips by a top U.S. adversary, The Associated Press has learned.
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt in Washington and reaffirmed our close bilateral ties and the strength of the transatlantic relationship built on shared values. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed global challenges, including the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. They also discussed the importance of continued consultation on the UN Security Council.
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman will depart on Thursday for the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Egypt to discuss international support for diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in Ethiopia, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday. The United...
Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland departed December 7 for the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Israel, and the West Bank. In the UAE, Under Secretary Nuland will meet with senior officials to discuss and advance key regional security and economic issues, and visit Expo 2020 Dubai, where she will meet U.S. and Emirati representatives and tour the USA Pavilion. Under Secretary Nuland will then join Secretary Blinken in Liverpool, England for a meeting with G7 Foreign and Development Ministers. She will continue to Israel and the West Bank where she will discuss bilateral and regional issues with senior Israeli and Palestinian leaders, and meet with representatives of civil society.
Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter will travel December 7-17 to Qatar, India, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In India, she will observe consular operations and meet with consular staff. The U.S. Mission in India is one of the largest consular operations in the world, supporting strong economic and people-to-people ties between the United States and India. She will also meet with Indian government officials, participating in the annual U.S.-India Consular Dialogue that addresses topics of mutual interest and underscores the cooperation between the U.S. and Indian governments on a wide range of consular issues. In Qatar and UAE, in addition to meeting with embassy staff, she will visit operations in support of Afghanistan relocations and express the U.S. government’s sincere appreciation for host government contributions to those efforts.
In the words of Molly Phee, the new U.S. assistant secretary of state for African affairs, career diplomats are apples and special envoys are oranges—and not particularly tasty ones at that. The challenge facing the U.S. State Department’s top Africa official is making a diplomatic fruit salad that prevents some of Africa’s worst political crises from spiraling out of control.
The following is the Joint Statement on the Syria Special Envoy Meeting. Representatives of the Arab League, Egypt, the European Union, France, Germany, Iraq, Jordan, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States met December 2 at the envoys-level in Brussels to discuss the crisis in Syria. We reaffirmed our support...
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will deliver a speech on the United States’ approach to the Indo-Pacific in Jakarta, Indonesia at 9:30 p.m. EST on Monday, December 13 (9:30 a.m. WIB on Tuesday, December 14 in Jakarta). The speech will be livestreamed on www.state.gov. For further information, please...
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Jakarta December 13 – 14, where he will meet with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, and other senior officials to reaffirm the strong U.S.-Indonesia Strategic Partnership and the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. They will also discuss responses to the challenges of COVID-19 and the climate crisis, ways to strengthen democracy and human rights, as well as expanding cooperation in areas such as maritime cooperation, global health, and the digital economy.
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. The Secretary commended Qatar for its continued work to assist with the safe transit from Afghanistan of U.S. citizens, Lawful Permanent Residents, and Afghans at risk. Secretary Blinken and the Foreign Minister also reviewed the latest developments regarding the situation in Afghanistan and discussed other bilateral and regional issues, including Iran.
Reports that there is an agreement in place to bring the Korean War to an end should not be taken seriously. This would be of no benefit to the United States, which for various reasons wants to maintain the status quo. South Korea's President Moon Jae-in says that a "deal...
FOREIGN MINISTER HAYASHI: (Via interpreter) Thank you, Tony. It is — QUESTION: Do you expect exports to — PARTICIPANT: Can you hold on one second, please. FOREIGN MINISTER HAYASHI: (Via interpreter) It is extremely gratifying to be able to meet you in person for the first time, and to be able to do so in Liverpool, the hometown of The Beatles. As you mentioned, we have a lot to discuss, and I look forward to deepening many of the topics that we need to cover today. Thank you.
Relations between the United States and China are tense, and Beijing is now being challenged by the US government’s “Democratic Summit”. It uses the term democracy as a tool to create a conflict. After the US-organized peace conference, China described US democracy as a “weapon of mass...
High-level representatives from the U.S. and Mexican governments met virtually on December 2, for the 13th Plenary Meeting of the 21st Century Border Management Process Executive Steering Committee (ESC) to encourage increased bilateral collaboration on key issues affecting our shared border. The United States and Mexico committed to continue close coordination on strengthening efficiencies for legitimate trade and travel, modernizing our border infrastructure and technology, promoting public safety, and combatting transnational crime.
MR ICE: Thank you, operator, and good afternoon. Glad to have everyone with us today for this briefing. As we announced officially this morning, Secretary Blinken is preparing to travel to the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers meeting in Liverpool, the United Kingdom, followed by travel to Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Hawaii. We’re very glad to have with us today two colleagues from the Department of State who are going to preview the trip for you.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday began a Southeast Asia tour with a first stop in Jakarta that paralleled the visit of a senior Russian official. After talks with Blinken, Indonesian President Joko Widodo hosted Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, a close associate of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Indonesian officials said.
Persian Gulf countries that once vociferously opposed the nuclear deal with Iran now say they support its revival, even as they have embarked on their own efforts to engage with Tehran during a period of uncertainty about U.S. staying power in the region. The Biden administration has expressed approval of...
