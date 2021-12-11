ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

7 ways to avoid weight gain while still indulging in festive fare

By Health.com
Wiscnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSplurging on Thanksgiving may have set off a...

www.wiscnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
healthcanal.com

How I Lose Weight in 14 Days with Boiled Egg Diet

Just about everyone has wanted to lose weight at some point in their life. Experts estimate that on any given day, 65% of Americans[1] are concerned with their weight — either trying to lose some or maintain their losses. With all of the different diet options to be found on...
DIETS
Thegardenisland.com

ERSOY: Minimizing weight gain during the holidays

Holidays are the most fun and enjoyable times with our families and friends. Especially at Christmas, when most of us are busy buying gifts for everyone, maybe even including ourselves! And we’re also trying hard to finish our work or projects before the new year. One of my favorite parts is trying new recipes and enjoying them with loved ones.
RECIPES
b969fm.com

The Secret Weapon to Prevent Holiday Weight Gain is . . . Prunes?

There’s a SECRET WEAPON for preventing holiday weight gain, and it isn’t exercise . . . eating smart . . . or Photoshop. It’s PRUNES. In a new study, researchers from the University of Liverpool found that eating prunes helped some dieters control their appetite . . . consume fewer calories . . . and even lose slightly more weight than people NOT eating prunes.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weight Gain#Domino Effect#Holiday Season#Healthy Habits#Thanksgiving
shefinds

Nutritionists Say You Should Be Eating These Protein-Rich Foods Everyday For Increased Fat Burn

Protein is one of the primary macronutrients needed within a balanced diet for weight loss, helping to boost your metabolism and naturally increase fat burn within the body. Great for fueling the muscles after a workout to improve performance over time, protein is vital for effortless weight loss as it also increases satiety, leading you to become less prone to overeating. However, there are some protein sources which are better than others when it comes to fueling fat loss, and the leaner options are often better for helping you to achieve optimal results.
WEIGHT LOSS
FOX 43

Pandemic weight gain and what to do now | Health Smart

YORK, Pa. — There's a good chance you've heard of people gaining the "Freshman 15" in college. Now, after nearly two years of dealing with the pandemic, people are talking about the "COVID 15," instead. But did that many people really gain weight? A recent study says yes. Harvard researchers...
YOGA
Columbian

Avoid holiday pitfalls with your weight

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With the holiday season already in full swing, temptations are aplenty in the form of good food and bad weather keeping people from being active outdoors. The fear of holiday weight gain fueled by more food and less activity is one that has persisted for years, experts say.
COLUMBUS, OH
recordargusnews.com

Pandemic weight gain causes anxiety about visiting home

DEAR HARRIETTE: I’m headed home for Christmas, and I feel nervous about it. I gained a ton of weight during quarantine. As I have been trying on clothes to figure out how to dress during my visit, I realize that most of my clothes are too small. I am feeling extremely self-conscious about seeing my family and friends in my […]
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
963kklz.com

A Few Things…Xmas Trees, Weight Gain, & More!

In this morning’s segment of “A Few Things We Think You Should Know”, The Mike & Carla Morning Show talked about a huge local job fair in Las Vegas, weight gain over the holidays, why it’s important to have a Christmas Tree in the bedroom and of course much, much more! Check it out all right here!
LAS VEGAS, NV
EatThis

Best Smoothie Habits for Weight Loss, According to Dietitians

When it comes to trying to lose weight, most of us are rather poor math students. We mess up the addition and subtraction all the time. We'll try to subtract calories by skipping meals only to become ravenous later on and undercalculate how much food we've eaten to satisfy that gnawing hunger.
DIETS
bicycling.com

Lifting Light Weights Still Pays Off in Speed and Endurance Gains

There’s no denying that lifting heavy has its benefits, including kicking up confidence. To be able to pick up something heavy, put it down with control, and see yourself getting stronger and more capable every week? That’s something special. But the thing is, lifting heavy is so praised as The...
WORKOUTS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo fitness trainer offers advice on avoiding holiday weight gain, being healthier

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The holidays are a time to eat, drink and be merry. But sometimes, the eat and drink part can really weigh down your level of merriness. One of the top New Year's resolutions in America is to try and get into shape, but as Bills fans know, the best defense is a good offense. Authorities on health and fitness say if you pace yourself during the holidays and don’t overindulge, you'll have a much easier time sticking to those resolutions.
BUFFALO, NY
KUTV

What to do about holiday weight gain

KUTV — It's easy to put on a few extra pounds during the holidays. But if you gain a few more inches than you might like, you don't have to wait for your New Years' resolutions for a body transformation. Wendy Townsend of Belle Medical joined Fresh Living to...
WEIGHT LOSS
Harvard Health

Yoga for weight loss: Benefits beyond burning calories

If you have trouble losing weight despite your best efforts, this is because obesity is a complex disease with many causes. A family history of weight issues can make it more likely that you'll have the same issues managing your weight. A diet high in ultra-processed foods, sugar, and fat and being sedentary also contribute to weight gain. Stress and struggles with mental health, including medications to treat certain mental health conditions, poor sleep, and hormonal changes, are all factors that further contribute to weight gain.
WEIGHT LOSS
FIRST For Women

Melt 14 Pounds in a Week and Reverse Signs of Aging by Adding This Ingredient to Your Diet

One of the most popular health-food superstars of the 1950s is staging an amazing comeback among medical experts and weight-loss gurus alike. What’s so great about this oldie-but-goodie? For one thing, it’s as effective as it is simple. As Mehmet Oz, MD, host of The Dr. Oz Show, told his audience, “My Oz-approved superfood for super weight loss is so small, it’s hard to imagine it revs up weight loss in such a big way.” What’s got Dr. Oz so excited? Wheat germ! “Here’s what I love about wheat germ,” he says. “It’s easy to add to your diet and doesn’t cost very much.”
WEIGHT LOSS
TODAY.com

I always gain weight during the holidays. How can I break the cycle?

As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
FITNESS
KTVB

Lose Weight By Eating This Food Staple

If you have oatmeal lurking in your cabinet, you might want to go ahead and make it a regular part of your diet. Buzz60's Keri Lumm reports.
DIETS
L.A. Weekly

This Is The Reason Why People Gain Weight After They Quit Smoking

Weight gain is one of the reasons why a lot of people choose not to quit their cigarette habit. A new study explains a little bit of this phenomenon and why it happens. One of the most common side effects associated with quitting cigarettes is weight gain. While people tend to chalk it up as replacing one habit with another, or as an expression of anxiety, a new study provides some much-needed scientific explanations.
WEIGHT LOSS
spring.org.uk

3 Glasses Of This Drink Can Double Weight Loss

A few glasses each day can help to increase weight loss by 100 percent. Drinking three cups of low-fat milk each day can double weight loss, new research finds. Obese and overweight women in the study dropped 10 pounds in 8 weeks when they drank a pint-and-a-half of low-fat milk every day, along with following a diet.
DIETS
Longboat Observer

“Weight-loss surgery was the best decision I ever made.”

Patient Feels Healthier than Ever after Weight-Loss Surgery. One year after robotic sleeve gastrectomy (“gastric sleeve”) surgery* at Manatee Memorial Hospital, Gianna Soussan, 26, weighs 128 pounds less and refers to her health and her life as “transformed." For as long as she can remember, Gianna struggled...
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy