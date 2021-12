Netflix is ready to present the story behind Kanye West’s journey to the center of pop culture. The three-part documentary Jeen-Yuhs is set to premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. The series was shot over two decades and gives an intimate look at Ye’s experience. Directed by Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, Jeen-Yuhs tells a story that goes beyond the music. It’s described as “an intimate and empathetic chronicle featuring never-before-seen footage from 21 years in the life of a captivating figure.” JEEN-YUHS Shot over 20 years, this documentary trilogy is an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye West’s experience, showcasing...

