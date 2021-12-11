ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

We’re at the Army-Navy game – here’s what leaders told us

Opinion
americanmilitarynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, ahead of the 122nd Army-Navy Game between the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, American Military News sat down for interviews with leaders from both sides to get their take on the rivalry game on Saturday. Aboard the USS Intrepid...

americanmilitarynews.com

USNI News

Navy Relieves Destroyer XO For ‘Failing to Abide By Lawful Order’

The Navy has relieved the executive officer of one of its Arleigh Burke-class destroyers for “failing to abide by lawful order,” a Navy spokesman confirmed to USNI News. The service on Friday relieved Cmdr. Lucian Kins, the executive officer of USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG-81), Naval Surface Force Atlantic said in a statement.
MILITARY
thedrive

The Navy's $9B Stealthy Super Destroyer Is Covered In Rust

The controversial futuristic warship looked less than gleaming as it pulled into San Diego Bay recently. The Navy's first of just three DDG-1000 destroyers, USS Zumwalt, continues its testing and training work off Southern California. The ship, which was commissioned five years ago, has been coming and going from San Diego Bay regularly for years now. The second ship in this small class of highly advanced warships, USS Michael Mansoor (DDG-1001), has also joined Zumwalt in San Diego for its own outfitting and trials. It is hoped that Zumwalt will be able to deploy in the not-so-distant future, but the futuristic warship looked less than gleaming recently, with some of its radar-absorbent tiles deeply discolored and rust streaking down its convex tumblehome hull.
MILITARY
FanSided

Are the Army and Navy football players in the military?

The Army and Navy football players battle each year in one of the best rivalry games in college football. But are these players in the military?. The Army and Navy football game is one of the best moments of the year in college football, essentially getting its own Saturday to be played.
NFL
The Spun

CFB World Reacts To National Anthem Before Army-Navy Game

On Saturday afternoon, the college football world stood silent but for one game – perhaps the best rivalry game in the sport. Army and Navy are brothers on the battlefield, but bitter enemies on the gridiron. For the 122nd time, the two teams took the field this afternoon to settle their differences.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Ingalls delivers 33rd destroyer to the Navy

For the 33rd time, Ingalls Shipbuilding has signed over ownership of a destroyer to the U.S. Navy. In a formal ceremony Tuesday, Ingalls signed the delivery papers which turned over custody of the guided missile destroyer Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) to the Navy. “I am again very proud...
MILITARY
USNI News

How to Absorb the Marine Corps into the Army and Navy

For decades, the U.S. Marine Corps has attempted to tweak its force structure to enhance performance within a constrained funding environment. Rather than continuing to make changes around the margins, we would be better off revisiting a debate started following World War II and prematurely truncated during the Korean War. Does the United States need a light infantry force specializing in amphibious operations as a separate service, or should the Marine Corps be resized to the small police force it was prior to World War I and the amphibious organization incorporated into the Army?
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Army announces punishments for unvaccinated soldiers – here they are

U.S. Army soldiers who remain unvaccinated and either have not requested an exemption or have had their exemption requests and appeals denied will be allowed to serve in spite of the Army’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, but they will be barred from reenlistment or promotion. In a November 16 memo obtained...
MILITARY
Defense One

The Navy Remains Stuck At the Pier Without a Leadership Team

A new administration’s picks for key leadership positions—and when it picks them—give an early indication of its policy priorities. By that measure, the number of key leadership positions in the U.S. Navy still unfilled suggests that the Biden administration finds an inadequate fleet size, an unexecuted maritime strategy, and a crumbling infrastructure in the nation’s sea service to be acceptable.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Naval Academy football uniforms pay homage to the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet

USS INTREPID, HUDSON RIVER, NEW YORK — At first glance, the Naval Academy’s red, white and blue 2021 Army-Navy game uniforms appear to be mostly Independence Day-inspired. They sport a navy blue background with a white star on each shoulder, sandwiched between red and white stripes, as an ode to the Navy’s traditional military aviation symbol, or roundel.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

These Army Navy rivalry videos might be more entertaining than the game

Every year since 1930, the Army and Naval academies have gone head-to-head around the pigskin in a bitter but fun rivalry that has transcended both time and war. These days, however, it’s not just on the football field that the two services battle it out. The feud is also alive and well on the world wide web. This year, units around the globe have entered their video spots for judgment, and we are here to say that these are our favorites from the 2021 lineup.
MILITARY
footballscoop.com

Army and Navy both reveal special uniforms for their rivalry game

Conference championship games may dominate this weekend, but next weekend we will get the historic Army vs. Navy match up with a 3pm EST kickoff. It has become customary for both teams to rock some special uniforms for the match up, and over the past 24 hours both teams have revealed those unique threads.
MILITARY
Navy Times

DC Guard official says the Army is lying about its role in deploying troops on Jan. 6

Another D.C. National Guard official is alleging that top Army officers tried to stall mobilization of Guard troops in response to the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6. Writing on behalf of the then-D.C. Guard adjutant general, former staff judge advocate Army Col. Earl Matthews sent a 36-page memo, first reported by Politico, to the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Wednesday, questioning the Pentagon’s official timeline of that day and specifically calling out a recently released Defense Department inspector general report that found officials took appropriate action in response to the riot at the Capitol.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Navy commissions Pearl Harbor-based USS Daniel Inouye

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — The U.S. Navy on Wednesday commissioned the Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer Daniel Inouye, named after the long-serving U.S. senator from Hawaii and decorated World War II veteran. Inouye and other Japanese Americans were initially prevented from enlisting for service after Japan attacked Pearl...
MILITARY

Community Policy