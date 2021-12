One of the most influential interviews I’ve conducted left me with something I know I will question the rest of my career. In response to one of my questions, this candidate said, “my career is at a different place now. I’ve been to the mountain top and achieved everything I wanted to.” I thought about that profound statement that whole afternoon and have periodically returned to it since then — have I reached my mountain top? If not, what is holding me back from making the climb to where I want to be?

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO