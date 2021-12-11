Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 13:45:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 20:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: San Mateo; Santa Clara; Santa Cruz FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz. * WHEN...Until 600 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 344 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 2 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Cruz, Saratoga, Los Gatos, Corralitos, Scotts Valley, Capitola, Live Oak, Felton, Ben Lomond, Boulder Creek, Soquel, Aptos, Eureka Canyon Road, Lexington Hills and Day Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO