Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (hamstring) is out Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers. Brown had a "good workout" on Tuesday, per Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, but he will pick up a third straight absence on the front end of a back-to-back. Consider him questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. Dennis Schroder will likely start again on Tuesday and Josh Richardson could see a boost off the bench. Marcus Smart and Al Horford also stand to benefit from additional usage.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO