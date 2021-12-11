ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

New parking meter kiosks around downtown Des Moines

By Editorials
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — New parking payment kiosks are being installed around downtown Des Moines....

Marie Warmth
2d ago

what a waste. people can't pay their rent and utilities and we have new and improved meters. Great idea. Now a family living in their car can pay for their parking more conveniently. How much is it to park now? another way to charge for services that we already paid for.

