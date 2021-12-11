ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tom Holland is taking time to think about his future: 'Maybe I want to set up a shop and be a dad'

By Celebretainment
Evening Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Holland wants to take some time to “think about [his] future”. The 25-year-old actor has been working since he was 11, and has said he now wants to spend the “next five years” thinking about what he wants to do with the rest of his life, instead of focusing solely...

www.kpcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

Tom Holland and Zendaya Opened Up About Their Relationship and Coping With Fame Together

How Zendaya Went From Disney Sweetheart to Emmy Nominee. On-screen and off-screen couple Tom Holland and Zendaya spoke candidly to the Associated Press about their relationship and what they mean to each other during interviews at the London photo call for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Holland started his remarks on Zendaya by adorably complimenting her as she stepped on the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

Spider-Man Alum Joe Manganiello Reveals His Favorite Part About Tom Holland’s Run

It’s no secret that comic book movies are everywhere, with various studios forming their own cinematic universes. But there was a time when these blockbusters were more of a risk, like with Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man movie. Actor Joe Manganiello played Flash Thompson in that beloved flick, and recently revealed his favorite part about Tom Holland’s run as Peter Parker.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Zendaya Is Worried What Would Happen If Tom Holland Threw Up In His Spider-Man Suit

Spider-Man: No Way Home is only two weeks away from hitting theaters, which means the movie's cast is currently doing some press. We've gotten to see a lot of great content featuring Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) and Zendaya (MJ), and their latest appearance on The Graham Norton Show was no exception. The duo was joined by Henry Cavill, who is best known to comic book movie fans for playing Superman in the DCEU. Holland spoke about wanting a zipper on his suit for easier bathroom access and asked if Cavill has one. This led to Zendaya expressing her fears about what would happen if Holland got sick while wearing the suit.
MOVIES
lincolnnewsnow.com

Tom Holland set to return as Spider-Man

Tom Holland will remain as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man. The 25-year-old actor has played the iconic superhero for the last five years, and producer Amy Pascal has confirmed that Sony is "getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel". Speaking about 'Spider-Man : No...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Holland
digitalspy.com

Tom Holland clarifies comments about his Spider-Man future

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland has clarified his recent comments about his future within the Marvel franchise. In the run-up to the superhero sequel's eagerly anticipated release, the actor sat down for a lengthy chat with GQ. During it, he seemingly suggested that the studio should look into developing a Miles Morales movie, before joking: "If I'm playing Spider-Man after I'm 30, I've done something wrong".
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Tom Holland Will Return as Spider-Man After Claiming His Franchise Future Was Uncertain

The suit still fits! Tom Holland will return as Spider-Man in future Marvel movies despite previously hinting that he wasn’t sure he’d continue his role as Peter Parker. Producer Amy Pascal revealed that Holland, 25, won’t be retiring from playing the web-slinging superhero after Spider-Man: No Way Home debuts in December. “This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” Pascal, 63, told Fandango in a Monday, November 29, interview. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel.”
MOVIES
justjaredjr.com

Tom Holland Reveals His Favorite Souvenir He Has From a Movie Set

Tom Holland made an appearance on the popular web series Hot Ones, which was just released on Thursday (December 9)!. While trying different levels of hot wings, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star opened up about an array of topics, including the upcoming movie, his favorite souvenir from a set and how he bombed his Star Wars audition.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tom Holland Wore his Spider-Man Suit 80% of the Time Filming No Way Home

Spider-Man star Tom Holland says that he wore his suit almost 80% of the time while filming No Way Home. The actor spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the multiversal adventure. Of course, the topic of his heroic wardrobe came up and he says that it was a long stretch in that costume. In fact, he says that there were multiple weeks where he didn't do any acting outside of the suit near the end of shooting. So, hopefully, things are a bit more comfortable than it looks inside the mask. It's all in service of delivering an action-packed finale to this first trilogy with him as Spider-Man. The topic of him and the struggles with the suit have been well-documented. (Also, plenty of fan arguing about his version of Spidey's costume versus some other actors that have worn the red and blue.) However, fans will get a great look at his latest bunch of suits in No Way Home when it opens next week. Check out what he had to say down below:
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Future#No Way Home
Fandango

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Producer Amy Pascal Reveals More About the Historic Film and Confirms Tom Holland's Future as Spider-Man

Tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home are now available here at Fandango. Find your tickets here. Happy Spider-Monday! It's being billed as Spider-Man: Endgame -- a Spider-Man movie so big and so historic, it's pulling in characters from across 20 years of live-action Spider-Man movies. This third film in the "Homecoming" trilogy, Spider-Man: No Way Home, will wrap up a trilogy of films that began with 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, and continued with 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, but it won't be the last we see of Tom Holland's Spider-Man. Not by a long shot.
TV SHOWS
fangirlish.com

Tom Holland Talks With Graham Norton About Having His Brother On Set

When your a global superstar and an A-List actor, no one should be shocked when you’re going to give your little brother some shit when he’s on set with you. Hell, my sister would give me shit for being in the same building as her. She’d remind me that she’s the older one and I need to deal with it.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Tom Holland Talks About the Fear of Throwing Up in the Spider-Man Costume

Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally hitting theaters next week, which means Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) and Zendaya (MJ) have been doing a lot of press for the film. Recently, the duo appeared on The Graham Norton Show and Zendaya expressed her fears about what would happen if Holland ever got sick while wearing the Spidey suit. During a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Holland addressed those concerns and admitted it's something he also thinks about.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Tom Holland Opens Up About Failed Star Wars Audition

Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley's tandem in Chaos Walking is considered by many to be a dream pairing years in the making but little do fans know that the two British stars almost worked together in the Star Wars franchise. Holland actually auditioned to play Finn in Disney's divisive sequel trilogy, a role which he admittedly bombed.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Tom Holland Wanted His Spider-Man to Be This Generation's Marty McFly

Tom Holland's Spider-Man inspiration is a blast from the past: Marty McFly, the time-traveling teenager played by Michael J. Fox in Back to the Future. Director Jon Watts paid homage to seminal '80s teen comedies The Breakfast Club and Ferris Bueller's Day Off when sending a rebooted Peter Parker (Holland) back to high school in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, a spin on a John Hughes-esque superhero movie. But Holland, who entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, drew heavy inspiration from Fox's role as Marty McFly in Robert Zemeckis' Back to the Future trilogy.
MOVIES
glamourmagazine.co.uk

Zendaya compared her and Tom Holland to her mum and dad

Zendaya and Tom Holland have more to say about their “inch or two” height difference. On December 11, the couple was interviewed during a Sirius XM Town Hall event about their upcoming film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which led to a conversation about an on-screen kiss and the fact that Zendaya is taller than her costar.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy